

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX - A veteran tax litigator of Caribbean descent has been appointed to Nova Scotia's Supreme Court, increasing the diversity of the province's courts.

John Bodurtha was appointed by federal Justice Minister Judy Wilson-Raybould today to replace Justice Glen McDougall.

The appointment brings the total number of black judges in Nova Scotia to six, with five African Nova Scotian judges on the provincial and family courts, and one on the 29-member Supreme Court's trial division.

The 48-year-old Bodurtha will preside in Halifax, with his appointment effective immediately.

A biography provided by the court says Bodurtha was born and raised in Halifax, received his law degree from Dalhousie University and was admitted to the Nova Scotia bar in 1996.

He spent a year with Nova Scotia Legal Aid before joining Justice Canada as a tax litigator, and he has served as co-chair of the barrister society's racial equity committee.