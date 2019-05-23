Featured
Taxi driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger finishes testifying at retrial
Former taxi driver Bassam Al-Rawi arrives at provincial court in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 for his retrial on a charge of sexual assault. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 10:18PM ADT
A former Halifax taxi driver charged in the sexual assault of a female passenger finished testifying at his retrial Thursday - exactly four years to the day after the alleged assault.
Bassam Al-Rawi was charged after police came upon a cab parked in the south end of Halifax on May 23, 2015.
They allege Al-Rawi was sexually assaulting a female passenger who was intoxicated.
Thursday, the Crown prosecutor spent hours asking Al-Rawi to explain why what he says should have been a five-minute cab ride took 10.
Al-Rawi's original acquittal on this charge was overturned by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.
The case will be back in court next Thursday for final arguments.