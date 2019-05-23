

CTV Atlantic





A former Halifax taxi driver charged in the sexual assault of a female passenger finished testifying at his retrial Thursday - exactly four years to the day after the alleged assault.

Bassam Al-Rawi was charged after police came upon a cab parked in the south end of Halifax on May 23, 2015.

They allege Al-Rawi was sexually assaulting a female passenger who was intoxicated.

Thursday, the Crown prosecutor spent hours asking Al-Rawi to explain why what he says should have been a five-minute cab ride took 10.

Al-Rawi's original acquittal on this charge was overturned by the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal.

The case will be back in court next Thursday for final arguments.