Taxi fares are going up in the Halifax Regional Municipality

Drivers are dealing with higher gas prices. And after Tuesday — passengers taking a taxi in Halifax will also face higher fares.

Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM) Council unanimously approved a recommendation to approve a fare hike — the first one since 2012. It takes effect immediately.

The starting rate will now be $4.70 — up from $3.20, and it’ll cost more per kilometre.

Fares will increase by about $1.56 more for a 3 km ride and $1.99 for a 10 km ride. The limousine hourly rate will also increase to $75.23 from $64.80.

“It’s never been more necessary,” said Dave Buffett with the Halifax Taxi Association. “The cost of living would suggest an increase anyway. But after two years of a pandemic, when we suffered major loss, there could never be a better time.”

The price of gasoline jumped nearly 10 cents overnight Tuesday, four days after gas pushed past $2 a litre in some parts of Nova Scotia.

“Gas prices are crazy,” said Ahmad Miri, who has been driving cabs for 18 years. “It’s hard to survive, especially for taxi driver it’s very hard.”

When gas goes up, their profits go down. It’s up to cab drivers to cover the cost though some companies have been using a gas surcharge recently.

“We started adding a $1.30 on every trip and that was necessary, very necessary. I don’t expect to see that with the increase,” Buffett said.

When fares increased in the past, Buffett noted there was an immediate drop in business. But he said it doesn’t last long.

Some drivers believe a fare hike will help, but the price of gas will still outpace ride increases.

“I cannot complain either because the people, they don’t have the money to pay more than that,” said taxi driver Nazareth Yemane.