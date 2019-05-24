

CTV Atlantic





Women are under-represented in tech careers.

That’s why one program is geared towards presenting young women with their career options early.

Grade 9 girls from around the province gathered at Acadia University, to ask questions and get hands-on training at different jobs.

The program is in its 21st year, and now, alumni are returning as role models.

“I remember a story about a young woman from our very first year and their role model was an engineer,” said Arylene Reycraft,

the executive director of Techsploration.“She had no idea what an engineer did. Well, now she's a role model for us, and she's an engineer.”

Techsploration pairs girls with women working in different tech fields. Mentors are firefighters, architects, and researchers.

The program encourages them to think about a similar path for themselves.

“I think it really shows me that I could go into any field that I wanted,” said Molly MacAvoy of St. Agnes Junior High. “I could try for anything, and I could do whatever.”

This course is geared to Grade 9 students because they'll soon have to start making choices about which courses to take in high school -- which affects their choices down the road.

“We don’t want them closing doors before they know what doors exist or before the doors are even built,” Reycraft said.

So far, it seems the empowerment message is working.

“I just do what I think that I can do,” said Madison Hayward f New Germany Rural High. “If I think that I can do it, I'll try it, even if it's not something that I would normally do.”

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Emily Baron Cadloff.