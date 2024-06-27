Teen arrested on province-wide warrant connected to armed home invasion: N.S. RCMP
A sixth person has been charged in relation to a home invasion involving a firearm in Wacobah, N.S.
Officers responded to a report of a home invasion just before 5 a.m. on June 14.
“Through the investigation, officers learned that the victim, a 33-year-old man, had been lured out of his home by a woman and then chased by four men who had arrived in a vehicle. The victim managed to escape, and the four men entered his home,” said Const. Mitch Thompson, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in a June 19 news release.
Five of the six suspects were previously charged and police issued a warrant for 19-year-old Landon Jakob Johnson.
Johnson was arrested by the Inverness County District RCMP on Sunday. He is facing charges of:
- robbery with a firearm
- assault with a weapon
- break and enter and commit an indictable offence
- unauthorized possession of a firearm
- using a firearm in the commission of an offence
Johnson appeared in provincial court in Port Haweksbury. He was later released on conditions, and is set to reappear in court on the morning of Aug. 7.
