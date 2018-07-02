

CTV Atlantic





DARTMOUTH - Canada Day celebrations at Alderney Landing were interrupted by police after a series of physical disturbances broke out.

Just before 10 p.m. Halifax Regional Police responded to a call in the area where thousands were gathered for the annual free Canada Day concert.

Police say while they were placing one man under arrest, an 18 year old male was also arrested of obstructing the arrest.

The second man was found to have a knife and will face charges of possession of a weapon dangerous to the public and obstruction.

He was released and will appear in court at a later date.