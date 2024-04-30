Saint John, N.B., councillor says smashed home windows part of community’s 'mental health crisis'

A Saint John city councillor says vandalism to his Waterloo Village home points to larger issues surrounding mental health supports around the neighbourhood.

“There’s no question there was no criminal intent in an act like this,” says David Hickey, referring to four smashed windows at his residence on Sunday afternoon.

Hickey wasn’t home during the incident but says several people witnessed a person experiencing distress throwing rocks at the home.

A sad scene to come home to yesterday afternoon. Some days it feels like we get one step ahead to only get pushed back two.



Thankfully there were plenty of witnesses and windows aren't hard to replace. It is however an important reminder of the burden that our priority… pic.twitter.com/dQ94dqZpSJ — David Hickey (@DavidHickeySJ) April 29, 2024

“What I hope to bring attention to, in a situation like this, is the needs our communities are facing,” says Hickey. “We’ve got tremendous non-profit organizations like Avenue B and Fresh Start that are doing the work. But we need adequate social programs to back it up. And we’re not getting it right now.

“It’s priority neighbourhoods like Waterloo Village, like the old north end, that face and bear the burden of what a mental health crisis in your community looks like.”

Hickey says Sunday’s vandalism has been reported to the Saint John Police Force. There was no immediate update regarding the investigation on Tuesday.

