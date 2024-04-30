ATLANTIC
More

    • Saint John, N.B., councillor says smashed home windows part of community’s 'mental health crisis'

    Share

    A Saint John city councillor says vandalism to his Waterloo Village home points to larger issues surrounding mental health supports around the neighbourhood.

    “There’s no question there was no criminal intent in an act like this,” says David Hickey, referring to four smashed windows at his residence on Sunday afternoon.

    Hickey wasn’t home during the incident but says several people witnessed a person experiencing distress throwing rocks at the home.

    “What I hope to bring attention to, in a situation like this, is the needs our communities are facing,” says Hickey. “We’ve got tremendous non-profit organizations like Avenue B and Fresh Start that are doing the work. But we need adequate social programs to back it up. And we’re not getting it right now.

    “It’s priority neighbourhoods like Waterloo Village, like the old north end, that face and bear the burden of what a mental health crisis in your community looks like.”

    Hickey says Sunday’s vandalism has been reported to the Saint John Police Force. There was no immediate update regarding the investigation on Tuesday.

    For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News