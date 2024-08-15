ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • Temporary changes to transit in Saint John, N.B., delayed

    Share

    Temporary changes to transit routes in Saint John, N.B., have been delayed.

    A series of closures, temporary stops and detours were scheduled to begin for several city bus routes on Aug. 19. Those changes will now begin on Aug. 26 to accommodate ongoing construction on Charlotte Street.

    A full list of the temporary changes were listed in a press release from Saint John Transit alongside maps that illustrate changes to routes and stops.

    For more New Brunswick news, visit our dedicated provincial pageA Saint John Transit bus is pictured outside City Hall.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What you need to know about COVID rapid test kits

    With the World Health Organization warning about a surge in infections worldwide, here is what you need to know about COVID-19 test kits, including where you can find them and whether you can used expired ones.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News