Tensions boil over at safe injection site meeting in Charlottetown

Housing Minister Rob Lantz was unhurt after being shoved by an aggravated man at the meeting over a safe injection site in Charlottetown's downtown.

Members of the audience shouted at presenters and argued with each other, while mediators tried to calm the crowd.

“I don’t like the process here tonight. Completely out of control,” said Vaughan Davies, local resident. “The sound of it was terrible. I want a process where I can walk up to the mic and challenge the minister.”

The vast majority stood in opposition to putting the safe injection site in at the Park Street emergency homeless shelter. Some opposed to safe injection altogether.

Officials held, saying safe drug use sites are the best way to save lives and Park Street has already proven a success.

“They’re very similar to problems people are facing, cities are facing, all across this country, and there are no easy solutions,” said Housing Minister Rob Lantz. “We’re trying to provide for the safety of the most vulnerable people in the community.”

Some voices in the crowd argued in favour of the site, others still were more ambivalent.

“They have to do something and they have to do it soon,” said Frank Hale, local resident. “I think the problem is that you have to first start communication with people.”

The consultation was supposed to be in small groups after the presentations, but many wanted an open forum, fearing the decision was already made.

A post meeting report is expected, but it didn’t seem any other locations are being considered.

“Tonight was really to apply for the temporary variance on the existing Park Street shelter,” said Health Minister Mark McLane. “Then as we move forward, that report and that feedback, I think it’s important that we do this.”

The current site was granted on a temporary, one year permit, by the city. Another variance is needed to continue operations for another year or to add services.