'That's what Pride is about': PM makes surprise visit to P.E.I. Pride Parade

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was a surprise guest at the P.E.I. Pride Parade in Charlottetown Saturday afternoon.

Trudeau was one of hundreds who marched in the twenty-ninth edition of the event with hundreds more lining the streets of neighbourhoods and the sidewalks of downtown.

Before the parade began, Pride P.E.I. board member Lucky Fusca was asked how she felt about Trudeau marching in the parade.

"I'm actually trying to take as much of an unbiased approach on this as possible. The reason being is that there's many other voices from the community. We've got a really full, really big inter-sectional community that is the 2SLGBTQI+ community," said Fusca.

Fusca said Trudeau was more than welcome to march.

"Having someone who is a cis-gender ally to the community stepping up to show that he indemonstrably supports the community is something that, you know representation can be everything, especially somebody who has such a public view," said Fusca.

Prime Minister Trudeau shakes hands with a person attending the pride parade in P.E.I. (CTV/Derek Haggett) Trudeau has appeared at numerous pride parades over the years, and for the most part was met by welcome arms on Saturday.

One of the hundreds of selfies he stopped to take was with Jeremy Marentette who said Trudeau is clearly an ally to the LGBTQ2S+ community.

"He really is. Regardless of your politics there are some things that are just universal. Being nice, being respectful, being kind and so he shows that and I think there's so much divisiveness in the world and we just need to move beyond that and that's what pride is about," said Marentette.

Trudeau spent Friday in Moncton and was in Halifax two weeks ago possibly fueling speculation he may already be campaigning for the next election.

While his visit was appreciated by many, it didn't overshadow the importance of the day.

Minister Karen MacLeod-Wilkie of the United Church of Canada was with a large group of Pride supporters.

She said it was important for the group to be there to show that everyone's spirit is appreciated and loved for who they are.

"Love is love and we want everyone to feel that they are welcome in the United Church and spirituality does not have to be separate from who you are,” she said.

MacLeod-Wilkie had no idea Trudeau was going to be present, but was happy he came to the event.

"I feel that's important. I think we all need to be allies. Whether it's coming from a political standpoint, from a church perspective, from various organizations in the community. We all need to be here. We all need to be caring for each other," said MacLeod-Wilkie.

Prime Minister Trudeau takes photos with people at the pride parade in P.E.I. (CTV/Derek Haggett) Anita McCabe had two reasons for attending the parade.

"One is that as a healthcare provider I believe that we need to demonstrate that everybody deserves respectful service and that it's inclusive. The other reason is I'm a mom of a transgender daughter. For me, I just want to make sure people understand that there is love and acceptance in the world," said McCabe.

Prime Minister Trudeau's day wrapped up with a visit to Peakes Quay, a tourist hot spot on the waterfront.

He posed for more pictures, spoke to people and visited some shops.

One person shouted "Dictator, dictator," in his direction, but Trudeau did not acknowledge her.

Trudeau spent a little over two hours marching and meeting people before leaving Charlottetown.

