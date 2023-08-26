'The cost of food is not going down': School lunch program in Riverview in jeopardy

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis booed at vigil as hundreds mourn more racist killings

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday at prayer vigils and in church, in frustration and exhaustion, to mourn yet another racist attack in America: this one the killing of three Black people in Florida at the hands of a white, 21-year-old man who authorities say left behind white supremacist ramblings that read like 'the diary of a madman.'

