The green streets of Fredericton: Study ranks N.B. city third greenest in Canada
Fredericton ranks third as Canada's greenest city. According to the study, Fredericton is pedestrian-friendly, with the index scoring its walkability as 9.06 and a bicycle score of 9.86.
"As we grow, we're being quite sensitive to providing green spaces so that we have complete neighbourhoods,” said Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers. “We’ve seen that growth has sort of outpaced some of the amenities and the infrastructure that we've been able to build. So, this year in our budgeting, we're putting a real focus on green spaces and recreational spaces.”
New Brunswick's capital city has 21 hectares per 1,000 people, alongside 39 hiking trails, and its index scores 7.78 for community gardens and urban farms, making it a popular pedestrian-friendly city.
"When we bought our house and decided where we were going to live, we were sort of thinking we'd like to be in a place where we didn't need a car,” said Stephen May while commuting by bike through O’Dell Park. “So we bought a place downtown and I don't need a car, and when the kids were growing up, I went 23 years without a car.”
"There are a lot of nice trails but they're a little disjointed at the moment. It's getting better but there's more that could be done,” said Joss Richer, who has been biking around the capital city for 30 years.
Rogers says they're working on increasing those trail connections to make active transportation go even further.
"We're constantly making improvements in our active transportation network,” Rogers said. “I feel every time I speak about our trail network it has increased in size by kilometres and we're continuing to make strides in that regard.”
Halifax placed fifth in the ranks with the second-highest population of the top ten.
The study accounts for Halifax's 27 community gardens and urban farms, alongside 75 hiking trails. It has 13.01 hectares of green space per 1,000 people, giving it a score of 7.04 on the study's index.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre calls Niagara Falls home 'tiny little shack,' apologizes to tenant
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he has apologized to a woman in Niagara Falls, Ont. for calling her home a 'tiny little shack' in an attempt to illustrate high housing costs in the area.
Ex-Mountie charged with foreign interference, accused of using 'extensive network' to help China
The RCMP says it has arrested and charged a retired member of its force with foreign interference-related offences, connected to crimes allegedly committed in the years after he left the RCMP.
B.C. Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP launch tip line, release additional photos
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
'Barbenheimer' arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
After a feverish drumbeat propelled forward by a mushroom cloud of memes, the most anticipated day on the year's movie calendar finally arrived as 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' -- two movie opposites brought together by cross-marketing fate -- landed in theaters.
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Coyote attacks: What to do to prevent them and how to stay safe
Experts share tips on what you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones amidst an uptick in coyote attacks across Canada.
Tony Bennett, masterful stylist of American musical standards, dies at 96
Tony Bennett, the eminent stylist and last of the great saloon singers whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as 'I Left My Heart In San Francisco' graced a decadeslong career, has died at 96.
Alleged human trafficking at Ont. camp for vulnerable children 'modern-day slavery:' OPP
Ontario's Solicitor General conveyed concern over "a failure of our justice system" after a convicted sex offender living at the same address as a camp for children on the autism spectrum and his wife, who owns the business, were charged in a human trafficking investigation.
U.S. judge sets May 2024 trial date for Donald Trump in documents case
A U.S. federal judge ordered Friday that the trial in the classified documents case that special counsel Jack Smith brought against former President Donald Trump begin in mid-May 2024.
Toronto
-
Councillor's comments on Chow's age at 1st council meeting as Toronto mayor spark backlash
Comments made by a Toronto city councillor regarding newly-elected mayor Olivia Chow’s age during her first council meeting since assuming the role have sparked a backlash among some viewers.
-
Food delivery driver was lured to Mississauga property before deadly carjacking, police say
Police say a 24-year-old international student who was delivering food in Mississauga earlier this month was lured by suspects to the site where he was violently attacked in a deadly carjacking.
-
Ontario family offering two years' rent in advance, can't find a home in the GTA
A Canadian family offering to pay rent for the next two years in advance can't find a place to live in a suburb north of Toronto. Adrian Ghobrial reports on the rental housing crisis that has demand soaring and prices skyrocketing.
Calgary
-
'No one will help us': Calgary family calls on wildlife officers for support after four bobcats inhabit their backyard
A northwest Calgary family is calling on authorities for help and expressing concerns for the safety of nearby pets and children after four bobcats moved into their backyard this week.
-
2027 North American Indigenous Games to be held in Calgary
Calgary has been chosen to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), something that Tourism Calgary is extremely happy about.
-
71 homes, airport on evacuation alert due to Cranbrook, B.C., wildfire
A wildfire that's already more than 2,500 hectares in size is now threatening dozens more homes and an international airport near the city of Cranbrook, B.C.
Montreal
-
Former Mountie charged with foreign interference involving Chinese government
A retired RCMP officer has been charged with foreign interference, accused of helping the Chinese government 'identify and intimidate' an individual.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Severe thunderstorm watch ends in Montreal, but rainfall warning remains
The 2023 construction holiday is off to a wet start. Downpours and thunderstorms have prompted Environment and Climate Change Canada to issue special weather statements for Southwestern Quebec for heavy rainfall. The soggy forecast prompted La Ronde to close its theme park for the entire day on Friday, as a banner explains at the top of its website.
-
More money for Montreal supervised drug-use sites as city deals with addiction issues
Quebec is boosting funding for supervised consumption sites in Montreal in an effort to prevent overdoses as the city grapples with homelessness and a rise in suspected drug-related deaths.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton senior, bruised and bloodied by 'pit bull,' worried about city animal control
Steven Katryniuk, 70, is concerned about how long it took emergency crews to help him after he was attacked by a neighbour’s dog, which he describes as a 90-pound "pit bull."
-
Russian pavilion calls Edmonton Heritage Festival exclusion a human rights violation
The Russian Heritage Cultural Development Association says being excluded from this year's heritage festival is a human rights violation.
-
Motorcycle ride from Edmonton to Calgary raising money for charity exceeds $10,000 donation goal
A group of motorcycle riders hit the highway Friday to travel from Edmonton to Calgary to raise awareness and money for the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Northern Ontario
-
Company doing road repair pilot project leaving Sudbury after dispute with the city
The company contracted to complete a new type of road repair in Sudbury says it is leaving because of the actions of city staff.
-
West Nipissing firefighters rescue osprey, her chicks from burning nest atop hydro pole
Emergency crews got a surprise Thursday when they responded to a hydro pole fire in Lavigne, Ont. On top of the pole was an osprey and her two baby chicks, panicking because their nest was on fire.
-
Testing reveals some buildings in Sudbury have elevated radiation levels
While there is no immediate danger, recent testing found elevated radiation levels in buildings owned by Greater Sudbury.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Pond Mills suspect dead in officer-involved shooting, SIU investigating
The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after an early morning disturbance in southeast London, Ont. sent two people - including a suspect - to hospital, and who was later pronounced dead after an officer-involved shooting.
-
Storm clean up underway in southern Ontario
Clean up is underway all the way from Windsor-Essex to Lambton County through to London and Dorchester. The region was blanketed with watches and warnings on Thursday from severe thunderstorms to tornadoes.
-
Crime, vandalism drive another business out of downtown core
The owner of Chick Boss Cake has had enough of the vandalism and theft of her business near Wellington Street and Horton Street East.
Winnipeg
-
First-degree murder charges laid following deadly Manitoba prison riot
Two inmates at Stony Mountain Institution have been charged with first-degree murder following a deadly riot at the Manitoba prison earlier this week.
-
Manitoba premier defends decision to not search landfill for bodies of homicide victims
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson says the province’s decision to not search the Prairie Green Landfill is based on safety issues outlined in a feasibility study, despite experts coming forward this week saying the risks could be minimized.
-
'This is where we wanted to do something': The Stanley Cup makes a stop in Brandon
One of the most iconic trophies in sports made its way to Brandon on Friday.
Ottawa
-
Transit riders must wait until at least Monday for O-Train return-to-service plan
The O-Train will remain out of service through the weekend and on Monday as the investigation continues into the axle bearing issue discovered on one LRT vehicle during a routine inspection.
-
Brockville piercing studio under scrutiny for cleaning techniques
The Leeds, Grenville, and Lanark District Health Unit has identified LUX Tattoo and Piercing Brockville for improper cleaning and sanitization.
-
Motorcycle crashes into a house in Ottawa's west end
Emergency crews responded to the crash involving a motorcycle in the area of Baseline Road at Farlane Boulevard at 5 p.m. Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police investigating homicide in Nutana neighbourhood
The Saskatoon Police Service is investigating a homicide, after a woman was found dead in the Nutana neighbourhood.
-
Saskatoon police asking for help in search for missing 12-year-old
The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is asking for help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.
-
Sask. community marks 1 year since drowning death of 5-year-old
Saskatchewan’s Red Earth Cree Nation marked the one-year anniversary since the death of five-year-old Frank Young.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Amber Alert: Surrey RCMP launch tip line, release additional photos
On the third day of an ongoing Amber Alert in B.C., the Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit launched a tip line and dedicated email address to handle tips related to the case.
-
B.C. family must pay $1.4 million to contractor who built their mansion, judge rules
A Richmond couple and their daughter must pay a contractor a combined total of nearly $1.4 million after a B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled against them in a dispute over construction of two Metro Vancouver homes.
-
Suspect sought in Kelowna armed robbery, RCMP say
Mounties are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery unfolded at a Kelowna business early Friday morning.
Regina
-
TikTok account impersonating Regina police has been deactivated, RPS say
A fraudulent TikTok account claiming to be the Regina Police Service (RPS) has been deactivated, Regina police said on Twitter.
-
Heat warnings issued in southwest Sask. with hot weekend expected across province
Environment Canada issued heat warnings for parts of southwest Saskatchewan on Friday, but a hot weekend is expected for much of the province.
-
Sask. teachers feel province not bargaining on classroom size and complexity issues
As negotiations for a new contract continue between the Saskatchewan Teachers Federation (STF) and the province, teachers are claiming that their concerns with classroom size and complexity are not being met.
Vancouver Island
-
Man, 24, struck by suspected impaired driver in wrong-way crash dies in Nanaimo hospital
A 24-year-old man who was struck head-on by a suspected impaired driver travelling the wrong way down a divided highway near Nanaimo has died. The victim has been identified as Reid Davidson, a former Vancouver Island University student.
-
BC Ferries cancels sailings as major vessel out of service between Victoria, Vancouver
The Coastal Celebration is hardly living up to its name. The BC Ferries vessel is out of action for repairs to its propulsion system, meaning the Swartz Bay-Tsawwassen route is down one vessel, with eight cancelled sailings each day, until it's fixed.
-
B.C. judge dismisses woman's claim to former Tofino commune property known as 'Poole's Land'
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge has tossed out a woman's claim to a portion of a property that was once home to an iconic, longstanding commune near Tofino.