The latest news on the COVID-19 global pandemic (all times Eastern):

12:30 p.m.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott says the food supply in the province is robust and the distribution system will remain responsive to the needs of all Ontarians.

Elliott says in a statement that there is plenty of food in Ontario and it will continue to reach grocery stores on a regular basis.

Her comments follow a statement by Premier Doug Ford late Friday, in which he asked Ottawa to address "the ongoing supply chain issues" in Ontario.

11:50 a.m.

Mirvish Productions has suspended performances at all of its theatres starting with today's matinees through to April 12.

David Mirvish, the founder of the entertainment company, says he made the decision "out of an abundance of caution" to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Shows that will be affected include "Hamilton," "Come From Away," "Summer," and "Us/Them."

"The Boy Friend," which had a limited engagement, had its entire run cancelled.

11:30 a.m.

The men's curling world championship in Glasgow, Scotland, was cancelled this morning.

The World Curling Federation confirmed the decision in accordance with the Scottish government's protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Brad Gushue's rink from Newfoundland and Labrador was going to represent Canada at the world championship March 28 to April 5 after winning the 2020 Tim Hortons Brier earlier this month.

All ticket holders for the men's world championship will receive a full refund.

11 a.m.

Quebec is reporting four new cases of COVID-19, bringing the provincial tally up to 21.

Provincial health authorities say the new cases include four in and around Montreal.

Another 853 people are under investigation and 1,399 tests have come back negative.

The province will hold an official update in Quebec City at 1 p.m.

10:45 a.m.

Ontario is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the province.

The new figures were released this morning by the provincial government.

The cases appear to be concentrated across southern Ontario.

Ontario is currently reporting 101 cases of COVID-19, with four classified as resolved.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Mar. 14, 2020.