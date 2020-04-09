ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Early data suggests Newfoundland and Labrador has so far been successful at curtailing the spread of COVID-19, but officials are warning the province's aging population creates particular risks.

Premier Dwight Ball has noted his province has the highest proportion of seniors in the country, and rates of hospitalizations and intensive-care admissions for COVID-19 are higher among those aged 55 and over.

Health Minister John Haggie pointed to the higher likelihood of complications if a patient has underlying conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure, which are common in the province.

He says the province's greatest challenge will be preventing the spread now to avoid high rates of hospitalization and excess demand for ICU spaces.

Stephen Bornstein, director of Memorial University's Newfoundland and Labrador Centre for Applied Health Research, says the four Atlantic provinces rank high on a range of COVID-19 risk factors, including chronic conditions and an older population.

He says lower literacy and high poverty rates, a problem in Newfoundland and Labrador, are additional factors that lead to poor health outcomes in general.

The percentage of the population aged 65 and over is highest in the Atlantic provinces, and Bornstein says the four provinces rank similarly on a variety of health indicators, including COVID-19 risk factors.

There have so far been four deaths related to COVID-19 reported in the region, two in Newfoundland and Labrador and two in Nova Scotia. The victims ranged in age from 61 to a woman in her 90s.

Bornstein says the fact that fewer people in the region live in cities compared with the rest of Canada may offer some protection, provided rural dwellers stay home and avoid large groups during the pandemic.

He says so far Newfoundland and Labrador seems to be doing well in terms of following health orders to keep distant. But models suggesting cases could peak in November could be problematic if people grow impatient with restrictions or the health system is strained by patients with other conditions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 9, 2020.