The latest Maritime gas prices

The price of gas has decreased across the Maritimes for a third week in a row.

Nova Scotia

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax area decreased 4.9 cents overnight. The new minimum price is 155.8 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the price of regular-self serve is now 157.8 cents per litre.

Diesel prices in the Halifax area decreased 2.6 cents, bringing the minimum price to 159.7 cents per litre.

The new price of diesel is 161.7 cents per litre in Cape Breton.

Prince Edward Island

On P.E.I., the minimum price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased 4.6 cents. The minimum price is now 159.7 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 2.3 cents on the island, bringing the minimum price to 165.1 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline in New Brunswick decreased by 2.4 cents overnight. The maximum price is now 159.0 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 1.1 cents in the province. The maximum price is now to 164.1 cents per litre.