The latest prices at the pumps across the Maritimes

There were minimal changes to prices at the pumps in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight, and New Brunswick saw a significant drop in the price of diesel.

Nova Scotia

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area increased by one cent. The new minimum price is 164.9 cents per litre.

Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying a minimum price of 166.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

The price of diesel decreased by 1.2 cents. The minimum price is now 187.0 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, the minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 189.0 cents per litre.

Prince Edward Island

The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 1.2 cents overnight. The new minimum price is 164.6 cents per litre.

Diesel prices decreased by 2.3 cents per litre on the island bringing the new minimum price to 195.4 cents per litre.

New Brunswick

The price of regular self-serve gasoline for New Brunswick motorists decreased by 1.1 cents overnight. The maximum price is now 164.3 cents per litre.

The price of diesel decreased by 11.5 cents per litre. The new maximum price is 186.1 per litre.