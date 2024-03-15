The latest prices at the pumps across the Maritimes
There were minimal changes to prices at the pumps in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island overnight, and New Brunswick saw a significant drop in the price of diesel.
Nova Scotia
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline in the Halifax-area increased by one cent. The new minimum price is 164.9 cents per litre.
Motorists in Cape Breton are now paying a minimum price of 166.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
The price of diesel decreased by 1.2 cents. The minimum price is now 187.0 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, the minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 189.0 cents per litre.
Prince Edward Island
The price of regular self-serve gasoline on P.E.I. increased by 1.2 cents overnight. The new minimum price is 164.6 cents per litre.
Diesel prices decreased by 2.3 cents per litre on the island bringing the new minimum price to 195.4 cents per litre.
New Brunswick
The price of regular self-serve gasoline for New Brunswick motorists decreased by 1.1 cents overnight. The maximum price is now 164.3 cents per litre.
The price of diesel decreased by 11.5 cents per litre. The new maximum price is 186.1 per litre.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 In search for freedom, Chinese migrants increasingly risk it all by braving the Darien Gap
A W5 crew crosses the Darien Gap -- known as planet's most dangerous 100 kilometre stretch -- along with thousands of migrants destined for the United States and Canada.
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
W5 'Narco Jungle': My trek across the dangerous Darien Gap
W5 managing editor and host Avery Haines chronicles her perilous trek across the Darien Gap, which hundreds of thousands of migrants risk their lives crossing every year.
Suspect has barricaded himself in a home after killing 3 people in suburban Philadelphia: police
A suspect has barricaded himself in a home in New Jersey and was holding hostages after shooting three people to death in suburban Philadelphia.
Here’s what Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants from Justin Trudeau’s government ahead of budgets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week asking for billions of dollars worth of investments as both governments work towards their 2024 budgets.
Toronto police make arrest as pro-Palestinian protesters rally outside Trudeau event
At least one person has been arrested at a rally by pro-Palestinian demonstrators outside an event in Toronto featuring Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
U.S. to investigate Texas fatal crash that may have involved Ford partially automated driving system
The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a fatal crash in San Antonio, Texas, involving a Ford electric vehicle that may have been using a partially automated driving system.
Schumer's rebuke of Netanyahu shows the long, fragile line the U.S. and allies walk on interference
Republicans and Israeli officials were quick to express outrage after Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sharply criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's handling of the war in Gaza and called for Israel to hold new elections. They accused the Democratic leader of breaking the unwritten rule against interfering in a close ally’s electoral politics.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Here’s what Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants from Justin Trudeau’s government ahead of budgets
Ontario Premier Doug Ford sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau earlier this week asking for billions of dollars worth of investments as both governments work towards their 2024 budgets.
-
Do you have a video doorbell? Some models can be hacked
Video doorbells allow you to see who is coming and going from your home, or check if a package you’ve been expecting gets dropped off.
-
2 arrests made following demonstration outside liberal party fundraising event in Toronto: police
Toronto police made two arrests on Friday following a demonstration outside of a downtown Toronto hotel where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was appearing at a liberal party fundraiser.
Calgary
-
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
-
Lethbridge man, 20, faces multiple charges after recording himself shooting out of moving vehicles
A Lethbridge man faces multiple charges in relation to a complaint about firearms offences that took place in late February.
-
Calgary playoff hopes take a hit as Oil Kings dominate late in 6-2 win in Edmonton
The Hitmen got off to a fast start Friday night in Edmonton, but soon came crashing back to earth as they lost to the Oil Kings 6-2.
Edmonton
-
Noah Madrano case: Deadline for plea deal or trial set for Friday, source says
Noah Madrano had to decide whether he wanted to take a plea deal or go to trial this summer on Friday, a law enforcement official with knowledge of the case told CTV News Edmonton.
-
CSU 52, library workers to receive 6.25% increase, $1k lump sum under tentative agreement with city
The union representing city and library workers has shared more information on a tentative deal reached to avoid a strike.
-
1 dead as Calgary standoff comes to an end after nearly 30 hour standoff
An armed standoff at a house in south Calgary lasting nearly 30 hours ended Friday when police killed a man who refused to allow them to execute a search warrant.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman gives birth outside after finding hospital door locked
A central Quebec health authority has confirmed that a woman gave birth outside a hospital in Drummondville, Que., after the mother arrived to the building and found the main doors locked.
-
At almost 200 years old, Montreal's St. Patrick's Parade is ready to roll
Sunday marks almost 200 years since the beginning of the Montreal St-Patrick's Parade. It's evolved over the decades, yet one thing is unchanged – everyone's invited.
-
'Plan in advance': Eclipse glasses are hot sellers ahead of rare celestial event
These days, Mylene Gamache-Tremblay spends her evenings and weekends taking orders for solar eclipse glasses, and packing and shipping them around the eastern part of the country. The Montreal-area online toy retailer says fulfilling orders is taking up every waking moment.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa councillor Catherine McKenney considers running for NDP federal seat
Former Ottawa councillor Catherine McKenney says they’re considering running for the nomination for the NDP federal seat in the Ottawa-Centre riding.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Yangtze Restaurant property up for sale after 4 decades in business
Yangtze Restaurant, a popular fixture in the heart of Ottawa's Chinatown for over 40 years, is up for sale.
London
-
50 years later: Lambton County OPP renew appeal for information on anniversary of Sarnia, Ont. teen’s death
50 years after Sarnia teenager Karen Caughlin was struck by a vehicle and killed, OPP are renewing their appeal to the public in the hopes of finding her killer.
-
Neighbours worry long-time eyesore in south London, Ont. becoming magnet for crime
You can’t miss the mess on Exeter Road. Recently a chorus of complaints has grown louder about the state of the former St. Pierre Renovation Centre at 595 Exeter Rd. in London.
-
Wortley Village residents spreading messages of love for LGBTQ2S+ community
Wortley Village residents are sharing a message of positivity this weekend in response to recent hateful graffiti appearing around the city.
Barrie
-
Here are the locations the health unit says you may have been exposed to the measles virus
Several new potential measles exposure sites have been identified after the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) confirmed the region's first case of the virus this week.
-
Butterfly fundraiser looks to support local organizations in Barrie
In an effort to support local charities in Barrie, congregation members of the St Andrews Presbyterian Church are bringing back their annual butterfly tree fundraiser.
-
Investigation underway after two-vehicle crash in Severn Township
OPP is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Severn on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Another commercial driver charged with impaired driving on northern highway
A 52-year-old commercial motor vehicle driver from North Bay is facing an impaired charge following a traffic stop on Highway 11.
-
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position.
-
W5
W5 In search for freedom, Chinese migrants increasingly risk it all by braving the Darien Gap
A W5 crew crosses the Darien Gap -- known as planet's most dangerous 100 kilometre stretch -- along with thousands of migrants destined for the United States and Canada.
Kitchener
-
Charges laid after driver hits Ayr home
A Brant County man was arrested Friday after the car he was driving struck a home in Ayr.
-
Driver was going the wrong way before Waterloo crash
A 19-year-old man is facing drunk driving charges after his vehicle hit a hydro pole in Uptown Waterloo.
-
New allegations of unpaid work at Kitchener, Ont. grocer
New allegations have been made about a Kitchener, Ont. grocer. Businesses, vendors and former workers claim they're still waiting to be paid.
Windsor
-
Cleanup underway after car drives through bulk foods store in Windsor, Ont.
Cleanup is underway Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a Windsor Bulk Barn store.
-
Rollover collision briefly closes northbound Walker Road
A section of Walker Road was closed late Saturday morning following a two-vehicle rollover collision.
-
'My first big win feels euphoric': Amherstburg, Ont. retiree celebrates nearly $78K lotto win
A man from Amherstburg has big plans for his retirement after winning nearly $78,000 during a January 2024 Lotto Max draw.
Winnipeg
-
'Larger systemic failure': Advocates call for change to the child welfare system following comments from police chief
Experts and advocates are calling for change, following stark comments from Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth about a spike in violent crimes committed by youths.
-
'You just have to laugh': Winnipeg woman's car stolen, recovered and then stolen again
A Winnipeg woman said she can only laugh at her bad luck after her car was stolen in November, recovered – and then it was stolen again.
-
Rally marks International Day Against Police Brutality in Winnipeg
A rally took over the steps of Winnipeg city hall to mark the International Day Against Police Brutality.
Saskatoon
-
‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist
91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.
-
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.
-
SaskEnergy announces new rebate program for energy-efficient homes
SaskEnergy has announced a new incentive for homebuilders and buyers to increase the efficiency of new homes.
Regina
-
Rural communities in Sask. concerned about ability to maintain vital services
Saskatchewan rural communities are concerned about their ability to maintain vital services. The number of nurses working in rural areas has declined 21 per cent since 2018.
-
Dancers honour Ukrainian heritage at annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival in Regina
The annual Tavria Ukrainian Dance Festival kicked off this week in Regina.
-
Suspicious package call in south Regina determined to be hoax: police
An investigation is underway following a suspicious package call at a business in Regina’s south end on Friday morning.
Kelowna
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
Vancouver
-
Woman dead, man in custody after Abbotsford homicide
A woman is dead and a man has been arrested after an incident in Abbotsford Friday night.
-
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
-
Surrey RCMP appeal for help finding assault suspect who missed court date
Surrey Mounties are asking the public for help finding a man wanted on a variety of charges, including assault and unlawful confinement.
Vancouver Island
-
'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
-
Giving up on B.C. health care: Why a Port Alberni man went to Mexico for surgery
Bruce Gordon got tired of waiting years for knee replacement surgery in B.C. – so he went to Puerto Vallarta and paid for the procedure himself.
-
Trudeau says job of prime minister "crazy," but he's determined to continue
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed to continue on as head of government in an interview with Radio-Canada on Friday despite what he described as the personal challenges that come with the position.