'The look on her face really worried me': Guidance counsellor testifies in Lexi Daken inquest

Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

In day two of the coroner’s inquest into the death of Lexi Daken, the jury heard from the guidance counsellor who took the New Brunswick teenager to the emergency room the evening she tried to get help.

Daken was 16-years-old when she took her own life on Feb. 24, 2021.

But, six days before, she sought help from the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, where she waited for more than eight hours with her guidance counsellor to see a psychiatrist, but never saw one.

Tuesday’s testimony began with Shelley Hanson, the counsellor who accompanied Daken to the hospital.

She said her first interaction with the teen was sparked by Daken’s older sister, Piper, who Daken identified as her best friend.

The two had their first session on Dec. 2, 2020.

“She really did open up, really on that first day, about things that were traumatic to her,” she said.

She says Daken was a really good student, intelligent, but was worried about how much time she had missed because of her previous attempt to take her own life in November.

“She told me she thinks about dying every hour of every day, which was very hard for me to hear… that was a big red flag for me,” she said.

She said Daken shared that nights were the worst for her suicidal thoughts.

Hanson met with school officials and they agreed to prorate Daken’s marks so the teen was not penalized for missed time, identifying her marks were in the high 90s and 100s.

The counsellor said Daken’s disordered eating was discussed at length during one session in January. She said the relationship continued to build, where Daken felt she could text her, or drop by her office at any time.

On Feb. 5, Hanson told the inquest, Daken dropped by again. She said the teen seemed worse and that she wasn’t sleeping well. The two spoke about how to focus on her goals – Daken wanted to be a neurologist – and tried to come up with ways to navigate her negative thoughts.

The morning of Feb. 18, Daken stopped by her office again, saying she had spiralled, that she had only slept three hours in four days and couldn’t stop the “constant thoughts.”

Daken revealed she had a plan to end her life.

Hanson recalled that she said to the teen, “it sounds like it isn’t safe for you to go home, are you safe to go home?”

Daken answered she wasn’t sure.

Hanson said that was about the end of her professional ability, and asked if she thought it would be a good idea to go to the hospital.

At first, Daken wasn’t sure, she said she was scared of the psychiatric unit in the hospital. But the counsellor talked her through those thoughts and Daken agreed to go. She got confirmation from their vice principal and from Chris, Lexi’s father.

Around 12:30 p.m., the two arrived at the Chalmers hospital.

She said she told the triage nurse that Daken appeared happy and bubbly, but she was actually seriously depressed.

“I really felt she needed to see a psychiatrist,” Hanson said.

She said the two waited in the waiting room for about seven hours.

During that wait, Daken revealed she also was experiencing hallucinations, and was hearing and seeing things.

Chris Daken arrived at the hospital, but because of COVID-19 protocols, only one person could stay, and they agreed it was better if Hanson remained with Daken.

At 7:30 or 8 p.m., the two were taken into a room.

The counsellor told the inquest she highlighted three things to the doctor once in the room: Daken’s suicidal thoughts, disordered eating and hallucinations.

The physician took Daken’s blood work and, shortly after, returned to tell her it was normal.

Hanson then recalls the physician turning to Daken.

“If you can’t contract with me that you can keep yourself safe then you will force me to call-in a psychiatrist,” Hanson recalls the doctor saying to Daken.

“I could see this look on her face. Lexi was a kid who followed all the rules and was a people pleaser… I remember feeling really shocked at that language, just the use of the word ‘forced,’” she said. “The look on her face really worried me… I said again to the doctor, ‘I think she really needs to see a psychiatrist.’”

Hanson recalled the physician said that Daken can see a psychiatrist as an outpatient.

At that point, Hanson said Daken was looking back and forth between her and the doctor, but eventually Daken agreed to accept a referral.

“I said, ‘Are you sure?’ Again, because she didn’t look right, the look on her face, she didn’t look right,” Hanson said.

Daken nodded.

She said the doctor wrote out the number for the mental health crisis service and handed it to Daken.

The doctor said that she would set up the consult and they were free to leave.

Hanson said they left between 9 and 10 p.m.

They had a conversation in the parking lot, where Hanson says she asked Daken again, “are you sure, are you sure you don’t want to go back in?”

“I was really worried,” she shared.

But Daken ended up going home that evening with her father.

Hanson said Piper called her the following Wednesday morning, revealing that Lexi had tried to take her own life. She said she went to the family home to be with Daken’s siblings.

Janet Matheson took the stand next, a 46-year nursing veteran, who retired last year.

Matheson was at the hospital on Feb. 18 and triaged Daken.

“She told me, I don’t recall her exact words, but that she wanted to kill herself,” she said.

Matheson triaged Daken as a level three, feeling the teen wasn’t in immediate danger, and would be safe to go into the waiting room.

“I didn’t feel she would wait hours,” she said.

Matheson also said she knew the counsellor Daken was with, and that she was “one of the best counsellors I know.”

Matheson said changes had already begun within the emergency department prior to Daken’s death, to better treat those in mental distress.

“After Lexi, yes, we did make some changes and I applauded them,” Matheson said.

Matheson identified a separate waiting room for those in mental distress as one change.

More to come…

If you or someone you know is in crisis, here are some resources that are available in Canada.

Canada Suicide Prevention Helpline (1-833-456-4566)

Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (1 800 463-2338)

Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645)

Kids Help Phone (1-800-668-6868)

If you need immediate assistance call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.