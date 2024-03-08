The next round of snow and rain arrives Sunday for the Maritimes

Storm reports

A mix of heavy snow, freezing rain, and heavy rain came across the Maritimes Thursday. The most snow accumulated for parts of central and eastern New Brunswick as well as western Prince Edward Island with amounts of 10 to 30 cm. Several hours of a mix of freezing rain and ice pellets occurred in southeastern New Brunswick and central and eastern Prince Edward Island. Nova Scotia picked up 40 to 80 mm of rain and finished with a lighter mix of snow, ice pellets, and freezing rain Thursday night and early Friday morning.

Reported snow and rain amounts in the Maritimes from the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network (CoCoRaHS) volunteers and Environment Canada monitored weather stations.

The same storm system has gone on to have more extreme impacts on Newfoundland. A winter storm warning in effect for St. John’s calls for snow that could total 55 to 85 cm by Saturday morning.

Snow and rain returns Sunday

A low pressure system moving out of the northeastern United States returns a mix of snow and rain to the Maritimes on Sunday.

A mix of snow and rain develops across the Maritimes through Sunday.

The mix of precipitation is expected to develop west-to-east across the Maritimes Sunday afternoon through Sunday evening. Most of the Maritimes will see rain or a quick turn from snow to rain. A more significant period of snow is possible for northern areas of New Brunswick.

For the northernmost areas of New Brunswick there is the potential for 5 to 15 cm of snow. Some of the higher elevations could pick up amounts of 15 to 30 cm. That would include the hills and mountains that start just to the north of Fredericton and continue up through the Mount Carleton area. Due to the system arriving late Sunday night for Cape Breton, parts of the island could possibly pick up 5 to 10 cm of wet snow, including around the Sydney area.

The most snow potential for northern areas of New Brunswick, especially in higher terrain.

Rain from the system is expected to be in a general range of 10 to 30 mm. Higher local amounts may be possible in the southwest of New Brunswick and the southwest of Nova Scotia. A mix of snow and rain may continue into Monday morning for Cape Breton and the remainder of the Maritimes with some scattered showers and flurries on Monday.

The rain is expected to generally total 10 to 30 mm, and higher local amounts may be possible in a few areas.