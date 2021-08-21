NORTH SYDNEY, N.S. -- For 14 years, the Clifford Street Youth Centre in North Sydney, N.S. has been providing children in the area a safe place to learn and play - but time is running out to keep the doors open.

Officials say the pandemic has pushed away volunteers and made it nearly impossible to fundraise.

"We've lost any funding opportunities we had and our demand is even higher. We also lost a lot of our senior volunteers because of COVID and continue not to be able to volunteer," says Paul Ratchford, youth centre director.

The pandemic has pushed the centre to the end of their financial means.

Major fundraisers have been nearly impossible to pull off with lockdowns during COVID-19.

"We thought we were going to close at the first of the summer, it was very close. We managed to secure some students through community services and these are kids that were actually here before as kids at the youth centre, so it's a lot of first job opportunities. They're here and keeping us open," says Ratchford.

Miranda Holly, 12, has been coming to the youth centre since she was four years old.

One in three Cape Breton children live in poverty, but with free programs offered through the facility, those numbers in this community have seen a decline.

"I'd be pretty upset because the youth centre is my second home. I can always go there if I need help or someone to talk to," says Miranda.

The youth centre provides a variety of free programs for children aged four to 18 and operates on a budget of $30,000 a year.

For parents, without the youth centre they say it will leave a void in the community.

"They can talk to the workers there. They build friendships and build a connection with them," says parent Brandy Burke.

Members of the community have been stepping up with a GoFundMe page that has a goal of $100,000.

Ratchford says with very little government funding, they need all the help they can get.

Our kids come from all over the Northside and even Sydney because of the inclusiveness we offer here," he says.

"It's very much client-focused here. We are not top down program focused here, it's on the clients and the kids."

Ratchford says without proper funding and fundraising the youth centre could close by the fall.

The GoFundMe page has raised over $2,500, so there is still a long way to go.