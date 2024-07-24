'There's nothing left of it': Fire destroys truck dealing company in Petitcodiac, N.B.

The owners of a full-service, regional trucking company in Petitcodiac, N.B, say support is pouring in after an hours-long fire destroyed their building.

The fire at Burgess Transportation on Smith Street broke out around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses say the structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived from as far away as Norton, Salisbury, Elgin, Dieppe and Riverview. Heavy fire could be seen coming through the roof upon arrival.

Petitcodiac Fire Department Capt. Brian Dunnefield said the fire, which was the largest he’s ever attended, resulted in 12 departments responding and about 100 firefighters helping to fight the blaze.

Crews battle a fire at a building in Petitcodiac, N.B., on July 23, 2024. (Source: Submitted)

“This would be the biggest in the whole community for quite a time,” said Dunnefield. “Probably since the 90s.”

“This is a huge business for the community… It’s going to be a devastating loss for a little while. (They’re) hoping they can get rebuilt and keep going.”

As of Wednesday morning, firefighters remained on scene putting out hotspots.

A Petitcodiac Fire Rescue truck is pictured. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

According to Trevor and Derek Burgess, the owners of the company, it wasn’t until around 2 a.m. when firefighters finally had the fire under control.

The pair says it was devastating when they arrived Tuesday night to see their building on fire.

“I kind of got a queasy feeling in the pit of my stomach to be honest with you. It was pretty devastating,” said Trevor.

“Nobody got hurt, that’s the main thing. I guess we’ll get up and get running again,” said Derek.

The brothers have been sharing their gratitude with first responders and community members who are reaching out to show support.

They say trucks are still on the road Wednesday and they hope to get the full operation up and running soon.

“We’ve had three offers from other businesses partners that we have to help us get going again, so we’re going to reach out to them today. We don’t know how this is all going to turn out, but we’re going to get going as quick as possible and get back in business,” said Derek.

The aftermath of a fire at Burgess Transportation in Petitcodiac, N.B. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

In a social media post, Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell calls the fire “heart wrenching.”

“My heart goes out to the Burgess family and all the employees at Burgess Transportation,” reads the post on Facebook. “This is not just a great business in our area they are part of the fabric of the area. The Burgess family and their employees are such amazing people and I am thinking and praying for them all.”

The mayor of Three Rivers says the destruction left behind to the family-owned business was “overwhelming.”

“The biggest thing is, why? What’s the cause? What happened?” asks Peter Saunders, during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Amanda Debison Wednesday morning.

“I’m sitting here in front of it this morning as we speak and it’s a complete loss. There’s nothing left of it. It is absolutely gone. Everything is gone and everything inside is destroyed.”

Late Tuesday night, Saunders says he received calls from local businesses who were preparing foods and refreshments for the men and women working to fight the fire.

“And that’s a great feeling when you’re the mayor of a community like this,” he said.

Crews battle a fire at a building in Petitcodiac, N.B., on July 23, 2024. (Source: Submitted)

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs also shared his condolences online. In a post on “X” Tuesday night, he says Minister Greg Turner will reach out to officials to gain a full understanding of the impact and see if there are any opportunities for assistance.

“Our thoughts are with the first responders who are dealing with the situation and to all of those whose livelihoods are affected by this loss,” reads Higgs’ post.

As of late Wednesday morning, there is no word on the cause of the fire. The fire marshal’s office was on scene Wednesday morning to begin its investigation.

Firefighters put out hotspots at Burgess Transportation in Petitcodiac, N.B. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)

Burgess Transportation’s website says the decades-old business has about 60 employees and 40 company-owned trucks.

It says the business started as a service station and grocery store in New Canaan, N.B. The family also operated a Cockshutt/White Farm equipment dealership, as well as a small dairy farm.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Derek Haggett

