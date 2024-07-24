'There's nothing left of it': Fire destroys truck dealing company in Petitcodiac, N.B.
The owners of a full-service, regional trucking company in Petitcodiac, N.B, say support is pouring in after an hours-long fire destroyed their building.
The fire at Burgess Transportation on Smith Street broke out around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Witnesses say the structure was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived from as far away as Norton, Salisbury, Elgin, Dieppe and Riverview. Heavy fire could be seen coming through the roof upon arrival.
Petitcodiac Fire Department Capt. Brian Dunnefield said the fire, which was the largest he’s ever attended, resulted in 12 departments responding and about 100 firefighters helping to fight the blaze.
Crews battle a fire at a building in Petitcodiac, N.B., on July 23, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
“This would be the biggest in the whole community for quite a time,” said Dunnefield. “Probably since the 90s.”
“This is a huge business for the community… It’s going to be a devastating loss for a little while. (They’re) hoping they can get rebuilt and keep going.”
As of Wednesday morning, firefighters remained on scene putting out hotspots.
A Petitcodiac Fire Rescue truck is pictured. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
According to Trevor and Derek Burgess, the owners of the company, it wasn’t until around 2 a.m. when firefighters finally had the fire under control.
The pair says it was devastating when they arrived Tuesday night to see their building on fire.
“I kind of got a queasy feeling in the pit of my stomach to be honest with you. It was pretty devastating,” said Trevor.
“Nobody got hurt, that’s the main thing. I guess we’ll get up and get running again,” said Derek.
The brothers have been sharing their gratitude with first responders and community members who are reaching out to show support.
They say trucks are still on the road Wednesday and they hope to get the full operation up and running soon.
“We’ve had three offers from other businesses partners that we have to help us get going again, so we’re going to reach out to them today. We don’t know how this is all going to turn out, but we’re going to get going as quick as possible and get back in business,” said Derek.
The aftermath of a fire at Burgess Transportation in Petitcodiac, N.B. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
In a social media post, Salisbury Mayor Rob Campbell calls the fire “heart wrenching.”
“My heart goes out to the Burgess family and all the employees at Burgess Transportation,” reads the post on Facebook. “This is not just a great business in our area they are part of the fabric of the area. The Burgess family and their employees are such amazing people and I am thinking and praying for them all.”
The mayor of Three Rivers says the destruction left behind to the family-owned business was “overwhelming.”
“The biggest thing is, why? What’s the cause? What happened?” asks Peter Saunders, during an interview with CTV Atlantic’s Amanda Debison Wednesday morning.
“I’m sitting here in front of it this morning as we speak and it’s a complete loss. There’s nothing left of it. It is absolutely gone. Everything is gone and everything inside is destroyed.”
Late Tuesday night, Saunders says he received calls from local businesses who were preparing foods and refreshments for the men and women working to fight the fire.
“And that’s a great feeling when you’re the mayor of a community like this,” he said.
Crews battle a fire at a building in Petitcodiac, N.B., on July 23, 2024. (Source: Submitted)
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs also shared his condolences online. In a post on “X” Tuesday night, he says Minister Greg Turner will reach out to officials to gain a full understanding of the impact and see if there are any opportunities for assistance.
“Our thoughts are with the first responders who are dealing with the situation and to all of those whose livelihoods are affected by this loss,” reads Higgs’ post.
As of late Wednesday morning, there is no word on the cause of the fire. The fire marshal’s office was on scene Wednesday morning to begin its investigation.
Firefighters put out hotspots at Burgess Transportation in Petitcodiac, N.B. (Derek Haggett/CTV Atlantic)
Burgess Transportation’s website says the decades-old business has about 60 employees and 40 company-owned trucks.
It says the business started as a service station and grocery store in New Canaan, N.B. The family also operated a Cockshutt/White Farm equipment dealership, as well as a small dairy farm.
With files from CTV Atlantic's Derek Haggett
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
French authorities foil several plots to disrupt the 2024 Olympics in Paris
French authorities have foiled several plots to disrupt the 2024 Olympics, officials said Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Games in Paris.
EXCLUSIVE Canadian company at the centre of alleged international pyramid scheme: authorities
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
Host city revealed for 2034 Winter Olympic Games
Salt Lake City was awarded the 2034 Winter Olympic Games on Wednesday following a vote of the International Olympic Committee.
Plane crashes just after takeoff from Nepal's capital, killing 18 people. Pilot is lone survivor
A plane crashed Wednesday just after taking off from Nepal’s capital, killing 18 people and injuring a pilot who was the lone survivor.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 2 dead, 2 injured after 'gun battle' outside Toronto plaza: police
Two people are dead and two others suffered serious injuries following a shooting that police have described as a 'gun battle' outside a plaza in Scarborough, Ont. early Wednesday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'No one wants to be struck in traffic:' Gardiner construction will be completed one year ahead of schedule
The provincial government says it is giving Toronto $73 million in order to speed up rehabilitation work on the latest stretch of the Gardiner Expressway by a year.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary police investigate suspicious package at Sunnyside CTrain Station
Calgary's Sunnyside CTrain Station is closed as part of a police investigation.
-
Wildfire north of Calgary prompts evacuation alert, highway closures
A wildfire is prompting evacuations and highway closures north of Calgary.
-
Air quality advisory issued for Calgary amid smoke
An air quality advisory has been issued for Calgary due to wildfire smoke.
Edmonton
-
Stan Bowman named Edmonton Oilers general manager
Former Chicago Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman was announced as the Edmonton Oilers' general manager and executive vice president of hockey operations Wednesday morning.
-
Wildfire evacuees ordered to leave Jasper find relief after long journey to safety
Some wildfire evacuees who were trapped in traffic for hours while leaving Jasper National Park say they are feeling relieved to have found safety.
-
Premier says fine-tuning needed for alert system after miscommunicated Jasper evacuation timing
Alberta's premier says changes are needed to the province's emergency alert system after incorrect information was shared about the Jasper evacuation on Monday night.
Montreal
-
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for Greater Montreal, risk of tornado
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of southwestern Quebec.
-
Residents of townhouse development say they bought homes because of the surrounding greenspace, now it's being destroyed
A group of residents in a Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue townhouse development say they thought they were living in a protected greenspace until bulldozers came in. Now they claim they bought something the builder couldn't deliver.
-
Celine Dion at the Olympics?: Singer in Paris 'not by chance'
Céline Dion's presence in Paris a few days before the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games is "not a coincidence," said French Minister for Sport and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Amélie Oudéa-Castéra.
Ottawa
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
-
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH Conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms in Ottawa today, Environment Canada says
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for Ottawa, warning the capital could see "torrential downpours with 50 mm (of rain) falling within an hour."
-
2 Canadians being 'sent home immediately,' removed from Olympic team after drone incident
An analyst and an assistant coach with Canada Soccer are being removed from the Canadian Olympic Team and 'sent home immediately,' according to the Canadian Olympic Committee.
London
-
Young man pleads guilty to impaired causing death in crash that killed 11-year-old St. Thomas boy
For the first time since losing their 11-year-old son, the family of Aiden Curtis of St. Thomas got a look at the man who caused his death.
-
Downtown London robbery ends in witness being stabbed
Early this afternoon, a man entered a business in the area of Richmond Street and Oxford Street East, and left without paying for items that he picked up inside. He was confronted by a member of the public, who was stabbed.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Barrie
-
Fatal ATV incident in Ramara Twp.
Provincial police are investigating the death of a man following an ATV incident in Ramara Township.
-
Lake St. John float plane crash
A float plane crashed into Lake St. John mid-afternoon Tuesday.
-
Midland homicide victim met suspect on dating app, family says
Julia's family is holding a visitation Monday night in Ajax. They say they plan to have a celebration of life sometime next week at Sand Banks Provincial Park.
Northern Ontario
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
-
Pennsylvania state police commissioner reveals stunning details about Trump shooting
A local law enforcement commissioner revealed during a House Homeland Security hearing on Tuesday stunning new details about the security failures that led to the near assassination of Donald Trump, raising more questions for the embattled U.S. Secret Service.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Canadian company at the centre of alleged international pyramid scheme: authorities
Foreign governments say hundreds of thousands of people in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lost savings to a company headquartered in Canada. This investigation from the IJF and CTV News shines a new light on how Canadian shell companies and registries were used to pull off the scheme.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener woman hopes Ont. follows other provinces in covering rare cancer drug
Noor Ayesha from Kitchener Ont., is battling a rare and aggressive form of cancer while pushing the province to fund an expensive drug, which could extend her life.
-
Twelve whooping cough cases confirmed in Brantford-Brant
The Brant County Health Unit has identified at least 12 confirmed cases of pertussis in Brantford-Brant.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Windsor
-
Matthew's House in need of skilled trades volunteers
Matthew’s House in Windsor Is looking for financial and sweat equity support to help with some recent renovations.
-
UWindsor president on medical leave
University of Windsor president Dr. Robert Gordon is on medical leave for about one month.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
Winnipeg
-
Elementary school in Thompson goes up in flames
An elementary school in Thompson, Man., has gone up in flames on Wednesday.
-
'I had to go into hiding': Manitoba man still being harassed after charges into alleged human trafficking ring dropped
A man whose charges were stayed following an investigation into an alleged child sex trafficking ring in Portage la Prairie says his life has been ruined.
-
Sentencing hearing set to begin in Nygard sexual assault case
A sentencing hearing is expected to begin today in Toronto for former fashion mogul Peter Nygard, who was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault last fall.
Regina
-
Increased police presence reported in Alida, Sask.
Saskatchewan RCMP are reporting an increased police presence in the village of Alida.
-
Swimmer happy to represent Parkland region in Sask. Summer Games
More than 1,800 athletes and coaches will be in the border City of Lloydminster this week to compete in the bi-yearly Saskatchewan Summer Games.
-
'It affects the whole day': Regina daycares limiting time outdoors due to smoke
Regina YMCA Childcare Centres are limiting kids' time outdoors due to the wildfire smoke.
Saskatoon
-
'Ash was raining down': Saskatoon couple among thousands forced to flee Jasper
Multiple wildfires in Jasper National Park forced a Saskatoon couple to evacuate the park on Monday night.
-
-
Saskatchewan's year-long pediatric gastroenterologist vacancy has been filled
Saskatchewan kids with gastrointestinal issues are getting a specialist back at the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital.
Vancouver
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
One man is dead and the perpetrator is at large following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
-
Police identify women found dead in English Bay, say cases are not connected
In an update Tuesday evening, police say they have identified the two women who were found dead on Vancouver beaches one day after the other.
Vancouver Island
-
Bank of Canada cuts interest rate, signals more to come if inflation keeps dropping
The Bank of Canada has decreased its policy interest rate for the second consecutive time and signalled more cuts are coming if inflation continues to ease.
-
Man dead, suspect at large after stabbing in Surrey, B.C.
One man is dead and the perpetrator is at large following a stabbing Tuesday night in the Newton area of Surrey, B.C.
-
The B.C. towns that jumped to help Jasper fire evacuees
Small-town B.C. has a reputation for being friendly and full of culture, but on Monday evening they showed just how quickly they can jump into action when there's a crisis in another province.
Kelowna
-
2 dead after serious crash on Highway 1 in B.C. Interior
Two people are dead after a serious crash that shut down Highway 1 near Sorrento, B.C. Saturday morning.
-
Structures lost to Shetland Creek wildfire as more heat, thunderstorms strike parts of B.C.
The number of wildfires in British Columbia has flared as more lightning storms bring the potential for further fire starts.
-
How B.C.'s firefighting smokejumpers take 'ultra-extreme and make it seem mundane'
Standing on the edge of an open aircraft hatch, a smokejumper in a pale yellow suit steadies himself before rocking back then swinging out the door and vanishing as gravity takes over.