HALIFAX -- Hank Snow would blow a tire if he heard this version of his iconic song.

Potholes are a sign of the season and one Cape Breton man put his frustrations to music, updating the Canadian country crooner's classic "I've Been Everywhere."

In a Facebook video, Lee Stewart strums his guitar and sings about broken axles, flat tires and other timely traffic troubles.

Like a true Cape Bretoner who really has been "everywhere, man," Stewart manages to include 71 communities in his fast-talking original lyrics.

