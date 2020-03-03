'There's potholes everywhere, man!': Watch a Cape Breton take on a Hank Snow classic
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca Published Tuesday, March 3, 2020 9:20AM AST
HALIFAX -- Hank Snow would blow a tire if he heard this version of his iconic song.
Potholes are a sign of the season and one Cape Breton man put his frustrations to music, updating the Canadian country crooner's classic "I've Been Everywhere."
In a Facebook video, Lee Stewart strums his guitar and sings about broken axles, flat tires and other timely traffic troubles.
Like a true Cape Bretoner who really has been "everywhere, man," Stewart manages to include 71 communities in his fast-talking original lyrics.
