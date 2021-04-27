HALIFAX -- As COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Nova Scotia, the province says they will be implementing a provincewide lockdown Wednesday morning.

"Yesterday, I said we are in a critical race between the variant and the vaccine and that's why we are here today announcing a two-week circuit breaker," said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health.

"This is not the time for half measures," said Premier Iain Rankin. "We need strong, quick action to drive this virus out of our province. If we took an incremental approach, we'd likely end up in the same place. We need to regain control over this virus."

Effective 8 a.m. on Wednesday, the entire province will be in a "circuit breaker" for two weeks. During that time, tighter restrictions will be in place, which include closing most retail businesses, reducing gatherings to household bubbles and closing all public and private schools across the province.

The following restrictions will take affect at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

RESTRICTIONS FOR GATHERINGS, SCHOOLS AND DAYCARE

Nova Scotians can only gather indoors or outdoors with their household bubble, which is the people they live with

households of two or less people can socialize with one or two others but they must be the same people for this two-week period

no unnecessary travel between communities; a community is defined as the municipality where you live - people should stay as close to home as possible when accessing essential or necessary services or products

all public and private schools are closed

day cares will remain open, with the focus on providing service to those providing essential services or have no other child-care option; essential workers who need help to access childcare supports can contact ECDSERVICES@Novascotia.ca or call 1-877-223-9555

RESTRICTIONS FOR MASKING

mandatory masking for staff, visitors and children over two years old in indoor child-care settings

mandatory masking outdoors where physical distancing cannot be maintained, including playgrounds and parks

in private indoor workplaces such as offices or warehouses, masks are mandatory in all common areas, places where there is interaction with the public, areas with poor ventilation, and areas where distance cannot be maintained

RESTRICTIONS FOR RETAIL AND BUSINESSES

Retail stores are closed for in-person service unless those stores provide services essential to the life, health or personal safety of individuals and animals. These type of stores can remain open at 25 per cent capacity and include those that provide:

food

pharmaceutical products, medicine and medical devices

personal hygiene products

cleaning products

baby and child products

gas stations and garages

computer and cellphone service and repair

electronic and office supplies

hardware supplies

pet and animal supplies.

CONTINUATION OF RESTRICTIONS FOR RETAIL AND BUSINESSES

restaurants and licensed establishments are closed for dine-in service, but contactless take-out or delivery is allowed

Nova Scotia Liquor Commission stores can remain open at 25 per cent capacity

personal services such as hair salons, barber shops and spas are closed

regulated and unregulated health professions can remain open with an approved COVID-19 plan

Casino Nova Scotia in Halifax and Sydney and First Nations gaming establishments and VLTs must close

RESTRICTIONS FOR EVENTS, RECREATION, ARTS, AND CULTURE

wedding and funeral ceremonies can have five people, plus officiants

no social events, special events, festivals, arts/cultural events, sports events, faith gatherings, wedding receptions, or funeral visitation or receptions

no meetings or training except mental health and addictions support groups, which can have 10 people with physical distancing and masks

virtual gatherings and performances can be held with a maximum of five people in one location

all fitness, recreational and sports facilities are closed

licensed and unlicensed establishments cannot host activities such as darts, cards, pool and bowling

indoor fitness facilities like gyms and yoga studios and sport and recreation facilities like pools, arenas, tennis courts and large multipurpose recreation facilities are closed

businesses and organizations offering a wide variety of indoor recreation activities are closed, such as indoor play areas, arcades, climbing facilities, dance classes and music lessons --outdoor recreation activities, including individual sports, are allowed and encouraged; outdoor fitness and recreation businesses and organized clubs can operate with a maximum of five people and physical distancing

museums, libraries and the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia are closed, but libraries can offer pick-up and drop-off of books and other materials

RESTRICTIONS FOR LONG-TERM CARE AND SPECIAL CARE HOMES

there will be no visitors or volunteers allowed inside long-term care facilities except for designated care providers and no visits to the community

all adult day programs for seniors closed

all homes licensed by the Department of Community Service under the Homes for Special Care Act cannot have visitors and residents cannot have community access

all adult day programs for persons with disabilities funded by the Department of Community Services will be closed except for scheduled vaccine clinics at three of these programs

Strang says given the case numbers in the Halifax area, there is a very high risk of spread across the province.

"We're in a different situation than we were a year ago. COVID variants require us to act faster, be firmer, and have a broader reach," said Strang. "There are already concerning signs in Cape Breton of potential community spread."

"These next two weeks are critical. We will continue to rollout our vaccine program as we get more supply coming in. But as we continue to vaccinate we have to continue to limit our movement," said Rankin.

N.S. TO RECEIVE HELP FROM CANADIAN ARMED FORCES: TRUDEAU

Nova Scotia will soon be receiving help from the Canadian Armed Forces, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

In a live COVID-19 news presser on Tuesday, Trudeau said the federal government is sending 60 Canadian Armed Forces members to testing centres in Nova Scotia to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

"Across Nova Scotia, and especially in the Halifax region, numbers have risen quickly and the province requested help so... we're sending support," said Trudeau.