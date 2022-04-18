'They have suffered': Mayor of N.S. county where mass shooting began says residents are still grieving

Russian teacher rejected Kremlin propaganda, then paid the price

Andrei Shestakov told pupils during a civics class he would not advise them to serve in the Russian army, that he opposed the war against Ukraine, and that Russia's leaders exhibited elements of fascism even while saying they were fighting fascism in Ukraine. In the following days, the local police and Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, summoned Shestakov for questioning.

U.S. teen missing nearly 3 years found 1,100 km from home

Authorities in Summit County, Utah, had been hearing about a young man wandering the area with a shopping cart for several weeks. When they encountered him last Saturday, they discovered he was reported missing nearly three years ago in northern California, more than 1,100 kilometres away.

The case for testing Pfizer's Paxlovid for treating long COVID

Reports of two patients who found relief from long COVID after taking Pfizer's antiviral Paxlovid, including a researcher who tested it on herself, provide intriguing evidence for clinical trials to help those suffering from the debilitating condition, experts and advocates say.

