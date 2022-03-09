'They’re getting a lot more revenue': experts call on governments to cut gas taxes

As fuel prices continue to climb around the world, some consumer advocates are calling on governments to cut fuel taxes.

It’s something Renaud Brossard with the Canadian Taxpayers Federation is in favour of.

“The fact that gas prices are going up means that they’re getting a lot more revenue from their provincial share of the HST,” said Brossard.

“So just hitting pause or at least reducing some of those taxes a little bit would help families, and it would help people in Atlantic Canada quite a lot.”

Nova Scotia Liberal MP Sean Fraser says there are other options.

“They need more support through tax cuts for middle-class Canadians,” said Fraser.

“Through supports like the Canada child benefit which puts more money in the pockets of the families who aren’t among the wealthiest.”

Across the Maritimes, the gas tax accounts for between 47 and 53 cents per litre of fuel.

Alberta is temporarily dropping its 13 cents-a-litre gas tax to provide some relief at the pumps, something motorist Kenneth Brown said he wants to happen in the Maritimes.

“Used to be $38 to fill this thing. Now it’s $62, so you know, it’s nearly twice as much,” said Brown while filling up his tank.