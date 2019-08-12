

CTV Atlantic





Thirty years after her mysterious disappearance, Halifax Regional Police are still trying to find out what happened to Kimberly Ann McAndrew.

The 19-year-old woman had been working as a cashier at the Canadian Tire store on Quinpool Road in Halifax at the time of her disappearance. She left the store at 4:20 p.m. on Aug. 12, 1989.

Police say there were unconfirmed reports that McAndrew was last seen at the Gardenia Flower Shop in Penhorn Mall in Dartmouth, where an employee said she had purchased a balloon and a rose.

McAndrew’s disappearance has never been solved and investigators believe there are people who know what happened to her.

“We hope the passage of time will encourage them to do the right thing and share what they know with police,” said Halifax Regional Police Const. Amy Edwards in a news release.

“It’s never too late to come forward and the smallest piece of information may be just what’s needed to progress the investigation into Kimberly’s disappearance.”

McAndrew was last seen wearing pleated navy slacks, a white short-sleeved Esprit T-shirt with red and green squares, a navy oversized cardigan, and jade green flat-heeled loafers.

Her case is also part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.