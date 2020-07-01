HALIFAX -- The conversation about racism in Canada is not new. However, Canada Day 2020 saw more people taking action in a way they haven't before by sharing their stories and hopes for a hate-free country. With the heavy topic being a nationwide issue, Maritimers also made their voices heard on the country's 153 birthday.

"We're going to be here until it's no more – until it's eradicated," said Olam Kowoh, who attended an anti-racism walk in Fredericton, N.B., on Wednesday.

And Fredericton wasn't the only Maritime city to experience an anti-racism walk. Halifax also took part with protesters marching in the downtown area.

"It took the death of George Floyd to mobilize us," said Halifax protester, Solitah Shortt. "It's the youth that has us out here. They started the mobilizations, and we're just providing that support to lift them up."

Some protesters note they're ready to make demonstrations like Wednesday's march an annual occasion.

"This is a new beginning to a revolution that we are going to stand and keep fighting," said Halifax resident, Sherry Anne Crowe. "This is not stopping today, this Canada Day, next Canada Day or any other Canada Day, until equality for everybody is out there."

Despite protesters' confidence to make change, there are challenges all around.

Xenophobia and racism toward Chinese and other Asian communities in Canada has grown in 2020, causing people to fear for their safety.

"I try to avoid places where there may be less people who look like me and go to places where there are more people who look like me – Chinese or other East Asians – so that I will feel safety in a crowd," said Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice president, Amy Go.

One key to better understanding Canada's diversity is education. However, advocates say there's more work to be done concerning how racism is talked about in classrooms.

"Social studies classes are too soft in talking about genocide, talking about stealing of lands and resources," said Wolastoq Grand Council Chief Ron Tremblay, who attended Fredericton's anti-racism walk.

Meanwhile, others say another critical component to ridding the country of racism is through love and compassion for our fellow man.

"There is a huge divide that must be closed, and we can only close that divide – whether you're talking about racism, discrimination, or hatred – we have to close and get rid of that," said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations, Perry Bellegarde. "We can only do that by working together and having love and kindness and respect for each other as human beings."