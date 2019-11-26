HALIFAX -- Halifax police spent Tuesday canvassing Tower Terrace, trying to piece together what led to the city's latest shooting.

"I was working on a paper actually and then I heard this big bang," said Emily Trottier, who lives in the south end Halifax neighbourhood."It didn't sound like a gunshot to me, so I wasn't too afraid of it or anything, but then I (heard) sirens and everything."

Officers were called to the area around 7:30 Monday evening for a weapons complaint.

They believe someone outside fired a bullet through a window and into a residence -- injuring a woman.

"Upon arrival, our officers found an adult female had suffered a gunshot wound to the face that was inside the residence," said Halifax Regional Police spokesmanConst. John MacLeod.

The woman was taken to hospital with what's believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident is concerning to those who live in the neighbourhood.

"It's a little alarming," said resident Catherine Smith."Hopefully it was sort of a one off thing and not the start of a bigger problem."

"This is a university street, so we do have parties and stuff, but other than that, like there's no crime or anything," Trottier said. "It's south end, like generally pretty safe."

Police aren't releasing any information about a potential suspect or suspects.

"Well the information and the evidence that they've gathered to this point has led the investigators to believe that this was not a random event, that there was information to link the parties involved," MacLeod said.

Police are asking for help from the public to solve the case.

"We are looking for anyone from the public or anyone that may have information they can provide about the incident, or if they have just general information that they may be able to provide or if they have specifically if they do have video from the area either from the incident or earlier in the day, we'd be interested in speaking with them," said MacLeod.

At this point there have been no arrests made in connection with the shooting.