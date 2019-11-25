HALIFAX -- A shooting has sent one person to hospital and police continue to search for a suspect.

Officers were called to a residence on Tower Terrace around 7:30 for a weapons complaint. When they arrived, officers found an injured woman.

Police say it appears the victim was struck with a bullet that was fired through a window from outside the residence. She suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

"I was hearing canines out in back of the building," said neighbourhood resident Bradley Bowers. "There was a lot of cop action and police action back there. There was a couple of ambulances, an ambulance took someone away at the very beginning. That was the very first thing we witnessed was an ambulance taking someone away."

Another resident, Alex Lukac, was having dinner when the silence was shattered.

"I heard a loud bang and then five minutes later the cops were coming and there was probably about eight of them that had come right soon after, and they were all blocking the street," said Lukac.

Investigators continue to work the scene and are appealing to the public for any information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call police or anonymously through Crimestoppers.