A 19-year-old man and two youths are facing charges after they allegedly robbed and assaulted a group of youths in Halifax.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a weapons complaint on Lincoln Cross around 12:35 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say after a group of youths walking in the area were approached by a vehicle. Three of the youths were sprayed with a sensory irritant and one was physically assaulted.

Police say a number of personal items were also stolen from the victims, who were treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police stopped the suspects’ vehicle on Voyager Way and arrested the driver and two passengers.

A K9 unit also searched the area and recovered items believed to have been involved in the incident.

Johnathan Paul Carvery of Hammonds Plains is facing three counts of assault with a weapon, as well as charges of assault, robbery, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Two youths each face four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon, as well as charges of robbery, assault causing bodily harm, possession of a prohibited weapon, and possession of property obtained by crime.

Carvery appeared in Halifax provincial court Wednesday while the youths attended youth court.

Police don’t believe the incident wasn’t a random act.