Three men charged after group struck by water gel pellets on sidewalk: HRP
Three men are facing weapons-related charges after a number of people were struck by water gel pellets in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police were called to Gottingen Street around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12 after a report of water gel pellets being fired from a moving vehicle at a group of people on the sidewalk.
Police say a number of people were struck but they did not require medical treatment.
A short time later, police found the vehicle on Portland Place and arrested the three men inside.
The men, ages 20, 25 and 36, will all appear in Halifax provincial court at a later date to face charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.
