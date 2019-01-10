

CTV Atlantic





Three men are facing charges, including attempted murder, after shots were fired at a home in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County last week.

Police responded to the home on East River East Side Road in Churchville, N.S. around 8:20 a.m. on Jan. 3.

Police say three men drove by in a grey, four-door pickup truck, and that one of the men fired shots at the home.

Three people were inside the home at the time, but police say no one was injured.

Police arrested one man in connection with the incident later that afternoon, but they were still looking for two other suspects.

Police say the men were arrested Monday when they turned themselves in at the RCMP detachment in Stellarton, N.S.

A 25-year-old man from Central West River, a 26-year-old man from New Glasgow, and a 31-year-old man from Thorburn each face charges of attempted murder, careless use of a firearm, and breach of probation.

The men were all released from custody following their arrests. They have been ordered to have no contact with the alleged victims.

They are due to appear in Pictou provincial court on April 1.

Investigators don’t believe the incident was a random act as the people involved are known to one another.