Three N.S. men charged in relation to fatal shooting in Yarmouth last year: RCMP

Three men from Nova Scotia have been charged in relation to a fatal shooting that happened in Yarmouth, N.S. in May of last year.

Around 11:30 p.m. on May 24, 2021, police responded to a home on King Street after receiving reports that a man had been shot.

Upon arrival, police located a 41-year-old man outside of the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the man died as a result of his injuries and his death was later demined to be the result of a homicide.

James Edmund Spurrell, 33, of Yarmouth, has been charged with second-degree murder. RCMP say Spurrell was already in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on other matters when he was arrested.

He appeared in Yarmouth Provincial Court Tuesday and was remanded into custody. Spurrell is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

Gordon Jack Hein, 38, of Barrington, N.S., has been charged with assault with a weapon.

Hein was also in custody at the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility on other matters when he was arrested.

He appeared in court Tuesday and was remanded into custody.

Hein is scheduled to return to court on Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m.

Herbert Spurrell, 68, of Yarmouth, has been charged with accessory after the fact to discharging a firearm.

Police say Spurrell was arrested on Jan. 21 in Yarmouth.

He was later released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on Feb. 14 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.