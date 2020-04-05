HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has identified three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 101.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 40-49 in Zone 1 (Moncton region)

An individual aged 30-39 in Zone 2 (Saint John region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

The province released the information in a news release Sunday. There are no news conferences scheduled for this weekend.

Of the 101 cases in the province, 58 are travel-related, 32 are close contacts of confirmed cases, five cases are from community transmission and six cases remain under investigation.

“This is the time to be sensible, to be prudent and, more than anything, to be kind,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer of health in Sunday's news release.

“We must take care of ourselves and each other. But remember, you would not put someone else’s oxygen mask on before your own. I urge you to think about your mental health the same way. Take care of yourselves so you can take care of others. Take a break from reading the news on your phone and use it to call or FaceTime a friend or family member instead.”

To date, 28 patients have recovered.

As of Saturday, six patients were hospitalized and two have been discharged. Four patients remain in hospital, with one in the intensive care unit.

Also in Sunday's release, Premier Blaine Higgs reiterated how important it is that government and all New Brunswickers keep doing everything they can to fight this pandemic.

“We are dealing with a great deal of uncertainty, and I know it has not been easy,” said Higgs. “We know there is more to come. We will have more cases. That is why we are doing everything we can to fight this.”

This is a developing story, more to come.