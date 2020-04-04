HALIFAX -- New Brunswick has identified three new cases of COVID-19, bringing the province's total to 98.

The new cases are:

An individual aged 20-29 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 30-39 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

An individual aged 50-59 in Zone 3 (Fredericton region)

The province released the information in a news release Saturday. There are no news conferences scheduled for this weekend.

Of the 98 cases in the province, 57 are travel-related, 31 are close contacts of confirmed cases, four cases are from community transmission and six cases remain under investigation.

“We are at the point where we are going to see more community transmission,’’ said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We are adapting daily to this changing health-care crisis. But the one thing that has not changed is the importance of people staying home.”

Six patients were hospitalized and two have been discharged. Four patients remain in hospital, with one in the intensive care unit.

To date, 28 patients have recovered.

This is a developing story, more to come.