HALIFAX -- Three more nursing home employees in the Maritimes have tested positive for COVID-19.

An update posted on the website for Shannex, a residential care company, says that three of their employees have tested positive for the virus.

One at Arborstone Enhanced Care in Halifax, N.S.

One at Harris Hall in Dartmouth, N.S.

One at Jubilee Hall/Concorde Hall in Quispamsis, N.B.

Shannex says these locations are working closely with provincial Public Health officials to ensure all residents and team members are following proper precautions.

Last week, a Shannex employee tested positive at Lewis Hall in Dartmouth.

Also last week, three staff members and two residents at the Magnolia Nursing Home in Enfield, run by Rosecrest Communities, tested positive.

A staff member at the R.K. MacDonald Nursing Home in Antigonish, N.S. has also tested positive for the virus.