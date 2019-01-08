

Three people have been charged in connection with a brutal assault in Yarmouth last Friday night.

Charges are pending for two others and the ages of the accused range from 17 to 64.

Police say a 17-year-old was repeatedly beaten and her family says she only managed to get away by rolling out of the vehicle in which she was being held.

The complicated timeline of events started just before 8 p.m. last Friday.

It was around that time police say, a 17-year-old girl got into an SUV just off Yarmouth's Main Street.

She told police five people took turns assaulting her both inside andoutside the vehicle as it moved from place to place, between several locations spanning approximately 10 kilometres:

first going to Leighton Street, a remote area outside town limits;

then, a residence along Baker Street;

up Starrs Road to an NSLC location;

then they made a stop on Green Street; and finally,

driving along a road just off highway three, near a convenience store where the girl says she was able to escape and get help.

At one point, the owner of a dog tried to get it to attack the girl before she escaped into the store, injured and screaming.

Police say throughout the evening, she was punched, kicked, dragged by her hair and had water forced down her throat.

Two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been formally charged with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, unlawful confinement, conspiracy to commit an offence and uttering threats.

Two others, another 19-year-old and a 64-year-old, have similar charges pending.

The 64-year-old is facing a charge of assault with a weapon.

RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said the weapon involved was a stick.

"It's a significant incident for sure," she said, adding that she could not speak to the motive. "That level of violence is very concerning."

Crown Attorney Marc Njoh said the Crown and the community are concerned by these “serious offences.

“That's why we take our time to canvas what we have to canvas and ensure that all the public safety concerns are addressed,” Njoh said.

Two of the accused were in court Tuesday.

The two 19-year-olds are Danesha Russel and Jadelyn Rhyno, also known as Trey Middleton, made brief appearances.

Their lawyers asked for the matter to be set over until Thursday.

The 17-year-old victim's aunt and grandmother were also in court.

They spoke to CTV News and while we can't identify them, they did share how the teen is doing.

“She's scared for her life -- she's been traumatized,” the aunt said. “She's doing as well as expected. She is a very strong young girl, we just hope this is handled the best way possible and that she'll be able to eventually walk down the street without feeling she has to look over her shoulder or anything. We're hoping she doesn't have nightmares, which I mean of course is possible.”

The family says the girl has been getting lots of support and the outreach from others has been a comfort.

“We definitely all appreciate it,” the aunt said. “It's going to be a long process for all of us.”

The girl's face they say -- is swollen, her body is covered with bruises, and some of her finger nails were removed.

All of their energy is going into ensuring she feels safe and supported, saying she's been incredibly strong.

“She's kind of trying to put on a brave face and be the tough little girl she thinks she is but she's hurting, she's bruised,” said the grandmother. “Mentally, we don't know exactly where she is, but we're trying to be the best support we can be for her.”

The family says some people have questioned why the girl didn't try to escape before the convenience store.

“She said: ‘I was scared for my life, I didn't think to do anything other than what they told me to do because I didn't know what they were going to do to me,’” said the victim’s aunt.

Police say the victim and five accused know one another, which makes these allegations all the more chilling in a town where so many people feel like they know their neighbours.

None of the allegations have been tested in court.

The two people in court on Tuesday will remain in custody until their next court appearance Thursday. Bail will be discussed at that time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown and The Canadian Press.