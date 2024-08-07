Three people facing drug trafficking charges in Pictou, N.S.

Three people have been charged in relation to a drug trafficking investigation in Pictou, N.S.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Gill Court in Pictou on July 25 as part of the investigation, according to a news release from RCMP,

A man and two woman were arrested at the home, where police say officers seized substances believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine (crystal form) and cocaine.

According to the release, the following items were also seized:

a quantity of cash

drug paraphernalia

a BB style pellet gun made to resemble an automatic weapon

Jake Murphy, 33, of Pictou, 28-year-old Jessica Lindblad or Maclellan’s Brook, and 33-year-old Merissa Sutherland of Scotsburn, have each been charged with:

possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking

possession of fentanyl for the purposes of trafficking

possession of methamphetamine

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

All three were released on conditions, and are set to appear in court on Oct. 28.

