HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's human-trafficking team led an operation that led to the arrest of three men who were allegedly attempting to target and recruit young women into prostitution.

Police have charged three men with the following offences:

John Robert Bonnar, 21, faces the most charges:

trafficking a person under 18

trafficking a person over 18

material benefits from sexual services regarding a person under 18

material benefits from sexual services regarding a person over 18

procuring a person under 18 for sexual services

procuring a person over 18 for sexual services

possession of child pornography

two counts of sexual assault

two counts of sexual interference

extortion

breach of probation

Bonnar was remanded into custody Monday and is scheduled to return to Pictou Provincial Court on June 22.

Police also charged Abelardo Sanchez Villar, 45, of New Glasgow with obtaining sexual services from a person under 18, obtaining sexual services from a person over 18, sexual assault and breach of probation. He was also remanded and was scheduled to appear in Pictou Provincial Court on Tuesday.

Justin Stanley MacDonald, 22, from New Glasgow faces charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and breach of probation. He was released with conditions and is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 17.

"The victims have been offered support and apublication ban was issued by the provincial court judge in relation to all matters," the RCMP said in a news release.

The provincial human-trafficking team worked on "Operation Hush" with the Nova Scotia RCMP, New Glasgow Regional Police, Pictou County Integrated Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and Stellarton Police Service.

Police encourage anyone who is being trafficked, or knows of someone who is, to call or text the RCMP's support line at : 902-449-2425.

"It is monitored 24 hours a day by a police officer," the RCMP news release said. "The callers can choose to leave their information anonymously."

Anonymous calls can also be made by contacting Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.caor by using the P3 Tips app.