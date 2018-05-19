

Moncton’s Magnetic Hill Zoo has a new attraction as their Amur tigers have welcomed four baby cubs

Papa Alik enjoys a meal, while mama Anya rests with their four newborn cubs. It's the second litter for the pair of proud parents, who are part of a breeding program that's helping to protect the endangered species.

Zoo staff first noticed the tigers breeding in January and kept a close eye on the female Amur tiger for signs of pregnancy.

Last week, zookeeper Tiffany Bateman went to check on Anya and the tiger didn't come to greet her as she usually does.

"I actually saw the second one being born. I left her alone and came back a few hours later and could count that she had three, and I actually witnessed the fourth one being born as well," explained Bateman.

It's the second litter for these tigers. In 2016 Anya had three cubs. Bateman was there for that birth too.

"Given her past experiences she was an excellent, laid back mother, so our fingers were crossed that it was going to be the same, and it seems that's the way things are going now," said Bateman.

Zoo staff say the mother and her babies are doing well.

Wild populations of Amur tigers are declining because of poaching, habitat and the overhunting of their prey. Currently there are less than 400 tigers believed to exist in the forest of Russia.

"We don't want to wait until the animal disappears out in the wild so we've got to learn everything we can from the animals right now because if we wait and we only get down to a few animals left, then all of a sudden we've lost everything," says Bernie Gallant, zoo coordinator at Magnetic Hill Zoo.

Like their first litter, the cubs will be sent to a new home once they're old enough to be separated from their mother.

Gallant says it's too soon to know where the cubs will go, but he says staff don't breed any animal unless there is a place that will take them. Their new home must also be a member of the Canadian Accredited Zoos and Aquariums.

"We want to make sure that where they're going has the exact same standards as us," explains Gallant.

Staff say most tigers give birth to litters of two or three cubs. Four is a bit uncommon and can be a handful, but the staff at Magnetic Hill Zoo are confident that Anya is up to the task.

The tiger cubs will remain in their enclosure with their mother for the next month to allow them to gain strength, before they are officially introduced to the public.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.