HALIFAX -- Halifax police have issued a provincewide warrant for the arrest of a 31-year-old Codi Alexander Tyler Langille-Ross of Timberlea, N.S., who has been charged with several offences in Timberlea and Halifax.

Langille-Ross is facing charges of:

assault causing bodily harm

uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death

uttering threats to damage property

mischief

breach of probation order (three counts)

Fail to comply with undertaking (four counts)

Police describe Langille-Ross as a white man, 6-foot-2, 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Both Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police have made several attempts to locate Langille-Ross, and are now requesting assistance from the public.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Langille-Ross if he is located, and call police.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Langille-Ross is to asked to contact police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.