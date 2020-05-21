Timberlea, N.S., man wanted on provincewide warrant
HALIFAX -- Halifax police have issued a provincewide warrant for the arrest of a 31-year-old Codi Alexander Tyler Langille-Ross of Timberlea, N.S., who has been charged with several offences in Timberlea and Halifax.
Langille-Ross is facing charges of:
- assault causing bodily harm
- uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
- uttering threats to damage property
- mischief
- breach of probation order (three counts)
- Fail to comply with undertaking (four counts)
Police describe Langille-Ross as a white man, 6-foot-2, 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.
Both Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police have made several attempts to locate Langille-Ross, and are now requesting assistance from the public.
Members of the public are asked not to approach Langille-Ross if he is located, and call police.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Langille-Ross is to asked to contact police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.