HALIFAX -- Halifax police have issued a provincewide warrant for the arrest of a 31-year-old Codi Alexander Tyler Langille-Ross of Timberlea, N.S., who has been charged with several offences in Timberlea and Halifax.

Langille-Ross is facing charges of:

  • assault causing bodily harm
  • uttering threats to cause bodily harm or death
  • uttering threats to damage property
  • mischief
  • breach of probation order (three counts)
  • Fail to comply with undertaking (four counts)

Police describe Langille-Ross as a white man, 6-foot-2, 160 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Both Halifax District RCMP and Halifax Regional Police have made several attempts to locate Langille-Ross, and are now requesting assistance from the public.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Langille-Ross if he is located, and call police. 

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Langille-Ross is to asked to contact police or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers. 