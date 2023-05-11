'Time of Our Lives' showcasing artwork by P.E.I. seniors

The Time of Our Lives art show is currently giving Prince Edward Island seniors a chance to show off their work.

The artists showcased at The Guild in Charlottetown are students at the Seniors College, a group who hosts 150 educational programs for Islanders over the age of 50.

Many of them started as beginners.

“I was convinced that I couldn’t do art at all,” said Faye Clow, a student artist. “I don’t call myself an artist, but I do have a lot of fun doing it.”

A few of the students have had their work on display, and many of their pieces are for sale.

The artists are working in watercolour, acrylic, drawings, origami, and multimedia.

Clow herself has a pair of multimedia projects in the Time of Our Lives show.

She said she loves to make art, but there’s something else to it.

“The most important thing, for me, is actually the people,” said Clow. “And getting out and meeting people."

She said the classes are very supportive -- everyone is doing it because they want to, not because they need to.

The Guild CEO Roma Dingwell said it’s one of their priorities.

The Time of Our Lives artists work in watercolour, acrylic, drawings, origami, and multimedia. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic)

CELEBRATING COMMUNITY

“It is indeed collaboration. There’s no doubt about it, I think. We have a number of artists here that have brought their works to The Guild,” said Dingwell. “It’s an opportunity for them to profile their art. It’s important for us at The Guild because we celebrate community.”

And what is Clow’s advice for any senior considering taking an art class?

“Do it,” she said.

The gallery is open at The Guild weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 28.

