'Time of Our Lives' showcasing artwork by P.E.I. seniors
The Time of Our Lives art show is currently giving Prince Edward Island seniors a chance to show off their work.
The artists showcased at The Guild in Charlottetown are students at the Seniors College, a group who hosts 150 educational programs for Islanders over the age of 50.
Many of them started as beginners.
“I was convinced that I couldn’t do art at all,” said Faye Clow, a student artist. “I don’t call myself an artist, but I do have a lot of fun doing it.”
A few of the students have had their work on display, and many of their pieces are for sale.
The artists are working in watercolour, acrylic, drawings, origami, and multimedia.
Clow herself has a pair of multimedia projects in the Time of Our Lives show.
She said she loves to make art, but there’s something else to it.
“The most important thing, for me, is actually the people,” said Clow. “And getting out and meeting people."
She said the classes are very supportive -- everyone is doing it because they want to, not because they need to.
The Guild CEO Roma Dingwell said it’s one of their priorities.
The Time of Our Lives artists work in watercolour, acrylic, drawings, origami, and multimedia. (Jack Morse/CTV Atlantic)
CELEBRATING COMMUNITY
“It is indeed collaboration. There’s no doubt about it, I think. We have a number of artists here that have brought their works to The Guild,” said Dingwell. “It’s an opportunity for them to profile their art. It’s important for us at The Guild because we celebrate community.”
And what is Clow’s advice for any senior considering taking an art class?
“Do it,” she said.
The gallery is open at The Guild weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until May 28.
For full coverage of Prince Edward Island news, visit our dedicated page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
Agency struggled to get pharma companies to engage in drug-price reform: memo
Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos was warned that pharmaceutical companies had steadfastly refused to engage on drug-price reforms before he urged an independent federal agency to pause those reforms in favour of more consultation, a 2021 memo shows.
Trump digs in on election lies during CNN town hall event
Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall Wednesday that marked his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.
War, natural disasters left record 71 million people internally displaced in 2022, report says
The war in Ukraine helped push the global total of people left internally displaced by conflict or natural disasters to a record high of 71.1 million last year, according to a report released Thursday by the Norwegian Refugee Council's Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre.
'Now or never': Migrants seek to beat the end of pandemic-related asylum restrictions
Migrants rushed across the border hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions were to expire Thursday, fearing that new policies would make it far more difficult to gain entry into the United States.
Senate passes bill to implement grocery rebate, health transfer top-up
The Senate has passed legislation to implement the Liberals' promised 'grocery rebate' and federal health transfer top-up. After a condensed study, the upper chamber gave the final stamp of approval to Bill C-46 on Wednesday.
Shooting at Mercedes factory in Germany leaves 1 dead, 1 wounded
A man opened fire at a Mercedes-Benz factory in southwestern Germany on Thursday, leaving one person dead and another seriously wounded, authorities said.
5 things to know for Thursday, May 11, 2023
The House of Commons votes to launch a study into the alleged targeting of MP Michael Chong by China, the Senate passes the 'grocery rebate' legislation, and Canada is getting a newly redesigned passport.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Next step in Ontario EV auto strategy is a lithium hydroxide plant: minister
Ontario Economic Development Minister Vic Fedeli calls it the 'sleeper story' of the province's massive auto industry transition.
-
The story behind why 12 Toronto streetcar tickets were found in the Titanic wreckage
Twelve Toronto streetcar tickets sunk on the Titanic and were unearthed decades later on the sandy floor of the Atlantic Ocean.
Calgary
-
‘I was terrified’: Calgary teen shot multiple time with pellet gun outside his high school
A teenage boy was shot multiple times with a pellet gun outside his Calgary high school and now another teen is charged.
-
Three Hills RCMP seek possibly armed suspect for conspiracy to commit murder
Mounties north of Calgary are looking for a man wanted for conspiracy to commit murder, and say he is considered armed and dangerous.
-
Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police say
Two employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
Montreal
-
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
-
Parking meters won't change until the end of the summer, says Plante
The City of Montreal has decided to pause incoming changes to paid parking until the end of the summer – Mayor Valerie Plante told reporters Wednesday her administration doesn’t want to “rush into anything.” Downtown business owners were “flabbergasted” in April to discover extended parking meter hours without notice.
-
Teen arrested Thursday morning for suspicious pizzeria fire in LaSalle
A young man police believe is linked to a suspicious fire early Thursday night in southwest Montreal has been arrested and is expected to be questioned by investigators later today. The fire broke out around 1:15 a.m. at a building on Thierry Street, near the intersection of Turley Street, in a residential and commercial area of the LaSalle borough.
Edmonton
-
Additional firefighters arrive, fire risk remains high as Alberta prepares for warm weather
Firefighters in Alberta are preparing for increased fire activity as warm weather returns on the weekend.
-
Deaths of mother, child outside Edmonton school deemed homicides: police
Autopsies on a mother and her child who were killed outside an Edmonton school last week determined they both died of multiple sharp-force injuries, and the manner of death is homicide.
-
Man wanted for murder in central Alberta may be 'armed and dangerous': RCMP
RCMP are asking the public for help finding a suspect they believe may be "armed and dangerous" following the killing of a man in central Alberta.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
Active search resumes for northern Ont. teen missing since November
The search is back on for a 17-year-old female from Iroquois Falls who was last seen in November, police say.
-
Northern Ont. police seize $400K in drugs, three southern Ont. suspects charged
Three people were arrested May 7 for drug trafficking and firearms charges after a traffic stop in Cochrane, Ont
London
-
Next police board appointee: See you in September
City council’s earlier move to fill the vacant seat on the London Police Services Board (LPSB) means the eventual appointee must wait until Sept. 21 to attend their first scheduled meeting.
-
‘High-risk’ offender wanted by Stratford, Ont. police
The Stratford Police Service is looking for assistance with locating a high-risk domestic offender, Joshua McCann.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
Winnipeg
-
'Unstable across the prairies': First severe weather storm of the season hits Manitoba
Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorm warnings and hail have been scattered throughout Manitoba Wednesday.
-
Highway 59 through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation to see new reduced speeds
When people drive through Brokenhead Ojibway Nation on Highway 59, they will notice speed limits will be decreased.
-
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael Chong
The House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 1 OPP officer killed, 2 injured in Bourget, Ont. shooting
One Ontario Provincial Police officer is dead and two others injured after a shooting in the village of Bourget, just east of Ottawa.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa planting new rules for front yard gardens
The city of Ottawa has unveiled proposed updates to the Use and Care of Roads Bylaw, with staff recommending the city allow gardening projects within the right-of-way on city property.
-
Ottawa murder suspect's arrest caught on camera
Ottawa police arrested a man early Wednesday afternoon in relation to a suspicious death in the city's south end.
Saskatoon
-
'I love the physical copies': Saskatchewan's last video store
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
-
Staff were unaware Sask. inmate found dead in her cell was awaiting psychiatric care
The inquest into the death of a Lloydminster woman who died in jail while awaiting a psychiatric assessment wrapped up on Wednesday.
-
Investors in this Saskatoon real estate company lost millions. Now they want payback.
Saskatchewan's consumer watchdog is seeking to hold two Saskatoon women responsible for the collapse of their real estate company that left investors with millions of dollars in losses.
Vancouver
-
Early season B.C. heat wave: High health risk for parts of Metro Vancouver
A late spring heat wave already anticipated to be record-breaking is expected to push the mercury into potentially dangerous territory for those with risk factors in Metro Vancouver as doctors warn hospitals are already “on red alert.”
-
Alfa Romeo impounded after going 142 km/h above the speed limit on B.C. highway
An American driver recently had his Alfa Romeo impounded after being clocked going 262 km/h on a B.C. highway, according to authorities.
-
B.C. women can get mammograms starting at 40, so why aren’t they?
This week a U.S. health panel changed its mammogram recommendation to begin 10 years sooner. It's something that is already happening in B.C., but few are accessing.
Regina
-
Former NHL enforcer Dave 'Tiger' Williams arrested following alleged assault: Sask. RCMP
Dave 'Tiger' Williams, the former NHL enforcer, was arrested following an alleged incident of uttering death threats and assault, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Sask. faces criticism over creation of Crown corporation to collect corporate income taxes
Businesses and farmers will now have two tax collectors to deal with, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and a new Saskatchewan Revenue Agency.
-
'I love the physical copies': Saskatchewan's last video store
If you head southeast of Saskatoon to the Video Stop in Watrous, you’ll be transported back to a nostalgic time before Netflix. This is the original video-on-demand.
Vancouver Island
-
Hovercraft temporarily ashore on a Nanaimo beach drawing a crowd
Since Saturday, a hovercraft has been ashore at Departure Bay beach in Nanaimo, causing quite the curiosity from onlookers.
-
Uber finally approved for Victoria
Popular ride-hailing service Uber has been approved to operate in Victoria. The company had previously applied to operate in B.C.'s capital, but was rejected by the Passenger Transportation Safety Board.
-
Heat-related special weather statements issued for Vancouver Island
Special weather statements related to heat have been issued for communities on Vancouver Island, including in Greater Victoria.