

Kevin Bissett, THE CANADIAN PRESS





FREDERICTON -- The fast-rising St. John River spilled its banks Friday, submerging parts of downtown Fredericton as it shut roads and impacted up to 100 homes.

A number of ramps to the Westmoreland Street Bridge in the city's downtown were already under water, and a number of streets barricaded because of flood waters.

"We want people to respect those barricades because going through them you don't know what's underneath the water," said Wayne Tallon, Fredericton's director of emergency measures.

"The roads might be giving way so we have absolutely no idea of the conditions of the roads. Also if the barricades are close to the river you could easily be swept out to the river because the currents are very very strong."

Even a number of streets and intersections away from the river have been closed because of water backing up through the storm sewers.

Tallon said the river was already 1.5 metres above the flood stage of 6.5 metres and quickly approaching levels reached during a significant flood 10 years ago.

In 2008, the river reached 8.36 metres, flooding homes, businesses and streets on both sides of the river.

The city's green space, walking trails and sports fields near the river were all flooded Friday morning.

Other areas, including Jemseg and Maugerville, were also at risk of flooding that's being caused by snow melt and rain, with more rain in the forecast.

While it was sunny and clear Friday, Tallon said the extent of the flooding would be determined by the amount of rain expected to fall over the weekend, and the amount of melting snow further north in the province that will come downstream.

"Now is the time to get prepared if you live in an area of the city that has experienced flooding in the past," Tallon said in a statement.

"It is also a good idea for all residents to run errands, check their emergency preparedness kit, gas up their cars, and have some cash money on hand in case of power outages resulting from flooded power equipment."

Geoffrey Downey, spokesman for the Justice and Public Safety Department, said the flooding occurred faster than provincial officials were expecting after water levels rose rapidly overnight.

"We're well above flood level and that's well ahead of our forecast," he said. "This is more water than the average year and it's too early to say whether we'll hit 2008 levels, but everyone should be doing everything they can to stay informed."

So far, Downey says officials were warning drivers to proceed carefully on Route 105 due to flooding. The Emergency Measures Organization said on its Twitter feed that barricades would be erected on the route.

Downey said the colder than average spring has resulted in more snow than they would typically have at this time of year.

The department says regions at risk of reaching flood stage include a stretch of area from Saint-Francois to Quispamsis.

The river level is now above 8.0-metres, faster than anticipated. Fredericton EMO says it's preparing for 2008 levels (8.3-metre peak 10-years ago) @CTVAtlantic #NBRiverWatch pic.twitter.com/l6kQ0eRXEZ — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) April 27, 2018

Flood impacts delaying traffic from getting on Fredericton’s Westmorland Street Bridge this morning @CTVAtlantic #NBRiverWatch pic.twitter.com/R38hU3dlJD — Nick Moore (@NickMooreCTV) April 27, 2018