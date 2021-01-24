HALIFAX -- Heavy smoke could be seen in Halifax's Eastern Passage area on Sunday evening from a reported tire fire.

On Sunday, at around 2:15 p.m., Halifax Fire Department received a call of heavy smoke around Shore Road in a wooded area – one of many more calls to follow concerning the smoke.

Video of the smoke from Eastern Passage earlier. Video submitted. pic.twitter.com/11VqqjwSmW — Halifax Fire News (@HRMFireNews) January 24, 2021

After around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, fire crews continued to have difficulties accessing the fire's exact location. However, officials say the fire is related to over 100 burning tires.

It remains unclear whether the fire is coming from a local junkyard or another location.

This is a developing story. More to come as details become available.