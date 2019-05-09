

THE CANADIAN PRESS





GEORGETOWN, P.E.I. -- Prince Edward Island premier-designate Dennis King was sworn in today along with his new cabinet.

The ceremony with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry was held at the Kings Playhouse in Georgetown, P.E.I.

The Progressive Conservative leader will become the Island's 33rd premier.

The Tories won 12 seats in the April 23 election, while the Green party won eight and the Liberals six, creating the first minority outcome in a P.E.I. election since 1890.

King, a former political staffer and communications consultant, was chosen to lead the Tories only three months ago.

A byelection will soon be held in the district of Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park following the death of Green party candidate Josh Underhay, who died in a boating mishap days before the election.

Elections P.E.I., which officially confirmed the election results on Thursday, says the byelection must be held no later than July 19.

Meanwhile, the Liberals confirmed late Wednesday that Robert Mitchell, who represents the riding of Charlottetown-Winsloe, has been named the party's interim leader.

First elected to the legislature in 2007, Mitchell held cabinet portfolios, including health and wellness, under former premier Wade MacLauchlan, who lost his seat to Tory candidate Bloyce Thompson in the election.

"I am aware of the work that must be done to rebuild and retool our party, and I am excited by the opportunity this presents for our caucus and our party", Mitchell said in a news release.

"Moving forward, our priorities will be to prepare for the upcoming legislative session and to connect with grassroots members across this province."