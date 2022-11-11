Touching musical tributes to those who serve penned by Atlantic Canadians

Atlantic Canada has a long history of military service, as well as songwriting, so it’s no surprise that some of the most touching tributes to Canadian sacrifice were penned in the region.

This includes Terry Kelly's timeless classic, "A Pittance of Time."

"The song is about freedom, respect, and also to honour all the heroes who pay a price or make a sacrifice," said Kelly, who's from Newfoundland. "It's also for each of us to remember that we are fortunate."

Kelly's song, written 17 years ago, opened up the world for his work.

"It's taken me to New Zealand, Australia, it's taken me to New York," he said. "It took me to Afghanistan, where I performed for the troops."

Kelly, who proudly serves as honorary colonel of 14 Wing Greenwood, has launched "Operation a Pittance of Time" to encourage people of all ages to take some time and express gratitude towards those who served.

The song "Highway of Heroes" by The Trews, who are from Antigonish, N.S., is one of the band's most beloved songs.

"We wrote it about a girl from our hometown named Nicola Godard. She tragically was killed in Afghanistan in 2006, the first female killed in combat," said Colin MacDonald with the Trews. "And it was just immediately moving. I don't even know that we knew what we had."

The tune, created in 2010, still stands the test of time.

"It's the only song of ours in a school curriculum where they play it at Remembrance Day all over the country," said MacDonald. "Which is amazing. I mean, it's overwhelming."

Proceeds from the song are donated to the Canadian Hero Fund.

Stacy Thain is a teacher on Prince Edward Island. She wrote "We Remember" nearly three decades ago with her own mission in mind.

"The song is truly to make students aware of how fortunate we are to be Canadian, to be thankful for their freedom," she said.

However, Thain never imagined it would make such an impact.

"It's honestly such an honour, I get almost emotional talking about it because I've had letters from Australia, Spain and France," she said. "I was asked to attend Vimy 100."

Thain shares the song and sheet music for free, but asks those who use it to make a donation to the Poppy Fund.

Each Remembrance Day, these melodies among many others are part of ceremonies across Canada and beyond.

"Every year, there's so many surprises since 1995," said Thain. "It's the little song that came from my heart that travels to places I've never been."

"If you're fortunate enough to have people embrace it and take it into their hearts and to want to share it, I mean, all I can say is gratitude," said Kelly.

"It blows me away every time this time of year comes around. I'm grateful that the song was able to last, you know, people can still sing it and feel it," said MacDonald.