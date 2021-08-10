HALIFAX -- Masks have been mandatory in Nova Scotia for more than a year.

"I think I'm more comfortable wearing a mask right now," said Jeanne LeBlanc. "I feel like it's going to be weird going back to no masks like, I feel uncomfortable taking it off sometimes."

In early July, Prince Edward Island became the first Atlantic province to drop mandatory masking. Nearly two weeks ago, all pandemic restrictions were lifted in New Brunswick.

"I was in New Brunswick the other day, and they recently got rid of their necessary masks, and it was kind of crazy walking into the gas station you see some people without the mask," said Rohit Kochhar. "It feels surreal."

Starting Tuesday, masks are also no longer required in most indoor public spaces in Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Masks will no longer be mandatory in most indoor public spaces such as restaurants, stores, gyms, personal services and performance venues," chief medical officer of health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said at a pandemic update on Friday.

"Masking will continue to be mandatory in congregate living facilities for seniors and in regional health authority facilities," she said.

Nova Scotia is now the only Atlantic province that requires people to wear a mask in most indoor public places, something many tourists seem to support.

"In New Brunswick, I wear my mask. I don't take off my mask. I feel like it's too soon to be removing your mask. There are cases and the cases are rising so to me that's a sign that probably more people should be wearing a mask," said Dawn Bedding, who is visiting Halifax from New Brunswick.

"That's what we do, we wear masks inside in Ottawa still," said Anouk Desjardins. "I work in health care and I really see the effects of the pandemic, so until we have a good amount of people that are doubled vaccinated, I think the mask inside is the way to go."

"We're fitting right in, it's the same rules there as well, masks inside and I'm for it I think it's important and it makes sense," said Mudassar Rayani, who is visiting Halifax from Ottawa.

Eric Johnston, the owner of Davey Jones Locker on the Halifax waterfront, says he often sees visitors try to enter his store and shop without wearing a mask.

"I do find there's quite a bit of confusion. I, on a daily basis, would ask maybe upwards of 10 to a dozen people to mask to up before entering," said Johnston.

Nova Scotia's top doctor previously said the province planned to lift more pandemic restrictions when 75 per cent of the province is fully vaccinated and Nova Scotia moves into Phase 5 of its reopening plan.

Even when Nova Scotia does lift its mask mandate, some people say they will continue to wear them.

"I'll definitely keep one in my back pocket I think. I mean, I might not wear one in low-risk areas like the grocery store, but if I was on the bus or whatever, I imagine I'd toss one on," said Kochhar.