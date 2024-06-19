Transport Canada rescinding approval for Dartmouth Cove infill project: MP Darren Fisher

Transport Canada is rescinding its approval for the Dartmouth, N.S., infill project, according to a letter posted on Dartmouth-Cole Harbour MP Darren Fisher's website and social media accounts.

In the post, Fisher said he wrote a letter to the minister of transport in April, asking him to rescind approval for the project, adding he firmly believes “Transport Canada failed to meet their mandate.”

He said the infill project would have seen nearly seven acres of the cove filled in with pyritic slate from construction sites in the region.

"I spoke with the minister and learned that on Friday, Transport Canada began the process to rescind their approval, resetting the clock on their consultation process," read the letter. "This is a win for our community, but Dartmouth Cove isn’t protected, yet."

Fisher goes on to say, as seen with the Northwest Arm, a municipal bylaw is the best way to protect Dartmouth Cove from unnecessary infill projects now and in the future.

Fisher also thanked everyone who attended community meetings and reached out to political representatives urging them to act.

"Yesterday, most of Halifax Regional Council voted in favour of writing letters to the minister of transport and the minister of fisheries, as well as looking into possible amendments to regulate infilling water lots in Dartmouth Cove, like those that exist already in the Northwest Arm," he wrote.

"Now is not the time for more letters, now is the time to act."

Dartmouth Cove is pictured. (Paul Hollingsworth/CTV Atlantic)

In April, Transport Canada gave approval for Atlantic Road Construction and Paving to dump approximately 100,000 cubic metres of pyritic slate into the cove, angering many locals in the area.

However, the infill proposal by Atlantic Road Construction and Paving still required approval from the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) before infilling could be considered.

The DFO confirmed to CTV News last week they informed the road construction company more time was needed for public consultation and extended its review time.

