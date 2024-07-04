Transportation Safety Board investigating Porter 'tail strike' at Fredericton airport

FREDERICTON -

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says it is investigating after the tail of a plane arriving in Fredericton from Ottawa struck the runway during landing.

A statement from the agency says the tail strike happened on Friday and involved a DHC-8-402 aircraft, commonly called the Dash 8, operated by Porter Airlines.

It says the crew aborted the first landing attempt after the tail strike and landed without further incident on the plane's second approach.

No injuries were reported.

A statement from Porter says the tail section of the aircraft arriving in Fredericton touched the runway, and the pilots identified the issue based on an indication light in the flight deck.

The Transportation Safety Board says it has sent two investigators to gather information.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.