As Halifax police continue to investigate the city’s first homicide of 2019, a community of athletes, friends and family are mourning the death of the 19-year-old victim.

Roses and other flowers could be spotted on Scot St. on Sunday, not far from where Triston Reece was fatally shot on Friday evening.

Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a man shot in the 7100-block of Scot Street at 5:35 p.m. Friday. Multiple officers responded to the scene, where they located the 19-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

“Unfortunately after midnight he succumbed to his injuries,” confirms Halifax Regional Police Staff Sergeant Carolyn Nichols. “I’d like to pass condolences on behalf of Chief Dan Kinsella and the Halifax Regional Police to his family and friends.”

On Saturday, police confirmed the identity of the victim as Triston Reece. Tributes for Reece are pouring in on social media, as he is being remembered as a talented athlete dedicated to his sport, friends and family.

Reece’s high school coach describes him as a passionate player of the game while a student at the football powerhouse Citadel High School.

“When he came in in Grade 10, he was a very highly regarded football player,” says longtime Citadel Phoenix Head Coach Mike Tanner.

Tanner says at the end of that year, Reece injured his knee and couldn’t play during his Grade 11 season, but remained an emotional leader for the team.

“The day of the championship he came into the nest and he’s crying, and I didn’t know what happened. And his friend said the reason he’s crying is because he can’t play, and that really had an impact on me,” describes Tanner.

Reece was recruited to play football at Saint Mary’s University and committed to the school in April of 2018 but ended up not attending the University.

Since his death, tributes have been pouring in online. His mother responding on social media saying she is overwhelmed by the outpouring of the support.

Meanwhile the Halifax Regional Police Major Crime Unit continues its investigation, with no update at this time.

“Friday evening, I was outside here BBQ’ing, and I heard what I just thought were firecrackers….And I went back to bbq’ing. And then maybe ten minutes later there were sirens all over the neighborhood. Quick quick response," describes neighbourhood resident Joe Crossman.

Other residents of Scot Street declined to be interviewed on camera, but one did say the neighbourhood was traumatized by the violence that occured on their quiet side street on Friday.

But that trauma doesn’t compare to what is being felt to those closest to Reece. Coach Mike Tanner angered by whatever circumstances led to Reece’s killing.

“What bothers me most about this whole situation is the fact that he got involved with whatever he got involved in. Here’s a kid, 19-years-old, there’s no reason under God’s green earth that he should be dead.”

Tanner says he plans to honour Reece in some way when the Citadel High football season begins this fall.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police at 902-490-5020. Anonymous tips can be sent to Crime Stoppers by calling toll-free 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submitting a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or by using the P3 Tips app.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Heidi Petracek.