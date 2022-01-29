Truckers rally across Maritimes in support of convoy in Ottawa

The sleet was coming down heavily but hundreds formed a rolling parade of protest through the streets of Sydney on Saturday.

The convoy started forming at Open Hearth Park around 1 p.m. before making its way through some of the city's main streets.

Organizers called it a chance for those who couldn't travel to the rally in Ottawa to make their voices heard from afar.

"It's in support, in solidarity, with the slow roll convoy that's been happening all over Canada”, said Dan Vachon, rally organizer, "our message here is that we want the mandates to end, so we can get back to normal life."

Some only took part to show their support, while others demonstrated they are truckers and families.

"I'm here because I'm a Class 3 truck driver, I just graduated”, said Megan MacNeil, a rally participant, adding her father is also a truck driver, “working up in Nunavut and coming back, trying to prove that he's vaccinated and everything. It's too hectic for him and it's not fair and it's, it's been enough now," he said.

Over at the Nova Scotia and New Brunswick border, during blizzard conditions, there was a heavy police presence but not many participants.

The Nova Scotia government had issued a ban on any blockade at the provincial border, though the highway did close at the border, due to the weather.

One of those who attended drove from Parrsboro, N.S.

"We're here to try and support the truckers. We're here to fight for freedom”, the supporter said.

Back in Sydney, the convoy continued through different parts of town including Kings Road, George Street, Victoria Road and Highway 125.

"It's not about the vaccine, or anti-vaccine. It's all about against the mandates. The regulations, what we have been facing for two years, didn't work. We have to go back to normal somehow," said Ingo Vollmer, a participant.

The rally in Sydney was led by a police escort and completed at Open Hearth Park.